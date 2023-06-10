Eight area schools represented on All-State baseball teams Published 5:01 am Saturday, June 10, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

Shelby County had another banner year in baseball, and it was rewarded when the All-State baseball teams were announced on Saturday, June 10.

Thompson and Vincent were the top programs in the area as both reached at least the state semifinals, and that was reflected in the All-State selections.

The Warriors received four spots on the All-State teams, and Thompson pitcher Landon Alton was named the 7A Pitcher of the Year, while Yellow Jackets had four players selected to the list.

Spain Park received three selections, Briarwood Christian had two, and Oak Mountain, Helena, Shelby County and Montevallo each had one player named.

Alton set the Thompson school record for wins and was named the 2023 Shelby County Player of the Year, and the senior starter added to his accolades with the 7A Pitcher of the Year award and a First Team All-7A selection.

Joining him from the Warriors are junior Peryn Bland as a First Team utility player, senior Tucker Arrington as a Second Team designated hitter, senior pitcher Zach Wyatt received an Honorable Mention and junior Drake McBride joined Wyatt on the Honorable Mentions list as a utility selection.

Vincent placed three players from its state runner-up squad on the First Team All-2A: sophomore pitcher Aiden Poe, senior infielder Easton Fields and senior outfielder Zac Carlisle. Camden Cobb was also named an Honorable Mention designated hitter for his junior year performance.

Spain Park’s Cole Edwards was named a First Team All-7A infielder for his Shelby County Hitter of the Year performance in his senior season. Pitcher CJ Gross and outfielder Matthew Widra joined Edwards on the First Team as juniors.

Briarwood Christian had junior Jake Souders selected to the First Team All-6A and senior Brady Waugh on the Second Team, both as designated hitters.

Oak Mountain’s Matthew Heiberger was named to the Second Team All-7A as a utility player after his stellar senior season.

Helena pitcher Colton Willmon was listed as an Honorable Mention on the All-6A selections.

Shelby County’s standout senior Noah Reed landed on the Second Team All-5A for his great season in the outfield.

Kemp Swords represented Montevallo as an Honorable Mention infielder for the All-4A team in just his sophomore year.