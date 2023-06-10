Joran van der Sloot held in Shelby County Jail Published 10:48 am Saturday, June 10, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA – Joran van der Sloot, the chief suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway, is currently held in the Shelby County Jail after being extradited to the U.S.

Van der Sloot was extradited to the U.S. on June 8 from Peru where he was serving a 28-year prison sentence for the murder of a Peruvian woman. Van der Sloot was booked into the Shelby County Jail on June 9.

Van der Sloot is listed in Shelby County Jail under a Miscellaneous Offense. He has been charged with one count of extortion and one count of wire fraud against Bethany Holloway, Natalee’s mother.

An arraignment was recently held at the Hugo L. Black United States Courthouse on June 9 where Van der Sloot faced his alleged charges of extortion and wire fraud. During the arraignment, Van der Sloot’s court-appointed attorney, Kevin Butler, pleaded not guilty on his behalf.

A representative of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has been reached out to for comment.