ACS BOE swears in Kristalyn Lee as newest board member Published 10:03 pm Monday, June 12, 2023

1 of 3

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Dr. Kristalyn Lee has been sworn in as the newest member of the Alabaster City Schools Board of Education.

Lee was sworn in to a five-year term on the ACS BOE during a regularly scheduled BOE meeting on Monday, June 12.

“I’m so grateful for this opportunity to join a team that already has a proven record of success,” Lee said. “I’m looking forward to serving the students of this city in a way that will encourage them to pursue whatever their academic pursuits and desires are.”

Lee serves as the vice president for administration and liaison to the Board of Trustees at the University of Montevallo. She earned a bachelor of science degree in microbiology from Auburn University and a juris doctorate from the University of Alabama.

“I would like to welcome Dr. Lee,” ACS Superintendent Dr. Wayne Vickers said. “ She is going to bring so much to the board, and we are very fortunate to have her with us serving”

BOE Vice President Derek Henderson welcomed Lee to the ACS BOE.

“Welcome Dr. Lee, it’s been a pleasure,” he said. “You have plenty of work ahead of you, and I know you can handle it. It will be fun.”

Lee was appointed to the ACS BOE earlier this year by the Alabaster City Council after an extensive application and interviewing process.

“Dr. Lee just brings an extensive background in education to the current board that we think will be extremely beneficial and effective as they move forward,” Alabaster City Council President Sophie Martin said. “She started off as a teacher in her education career, and now with her role with the University of Montevallo, we know it will make a strong difference when it comes to working with the other board members in making key decisions”

Martin expressed her gratitude for the work that the Alabaster City Schools Board of education continues to do in service to the city and its citizens.

“On behalf of the city council, we are very grateful for all of the work and the time and commitment that the school board makes to move our school system forward,” she said. “We truly appreciate our working relationship and partnership with them.”