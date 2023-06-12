Alabaster begins Dinner and a Movie nights

Published 11:59 am Monday, June 12, 2023

By Noah Wortham

The city of Alabaster is currently hosting a free series of movie nights this summer for residents to come out and enjoy. (File)

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – The city of Alabaster is currently hosting a free series of movie nights this summer for residents to come out and enjoy.

The city is hosting a series of movie nights this summer called “Dinner and a Movie” at Veterans Park until Patriots Park opens. Each Dinner and a Movie night starts at 6:30 p.m,. and consists of kid games as well as food trucks with the movie starting around 8:30 p.m.

“Dinner and a Movie is a free event for the citizens of Alabaster as well as the surrounding cities,” Community Project Manager Morgan Lawley said. “We want to offer the ability for families to come out and enjoy dinner from a local food truck, and a movie in a fun family-oriented environment.”

Dinner and a Movie nights started on Friday, June 9 with a showing of “DC League of Superpets.”

The following films will be displayed during Dinner and a Movie nights:

  • “Dog” on June 16
  • “Minions Rise of Gru” on July 7
  • “Light year” on July 21.

The Alabaster Teen Council will also be hosting several teen movie events this summer during Movies in the Park series which began on June 6 with “Top Gun: Maverick.”

