Shelby County Senior Picnic sees large turnout Published 2:18 pm Monday, June 12, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – More than 800 people visited Thompson High School to enjoy live music and other festivities during the annual Shelby County Senior Picnic.

The Shelby County Senior Picnic took place on June 7 at Thompson High School and featured a variety of activities for seniors to enjoy.

“We were excited to serve the seniors,” County Manager Chad Scroggins said. “I think our seniors really enjoyed the entertainment. I’m just proud of our staff and their participation, and we want the word to get out. We want to get more seniors there.”

Residents were able to enjoy a Chick-fil-A lunch at the picnic, play bingo and visit the vendor fair as well as enjoy, the highlight of the event, live music from artists Sean of the South and Rose Colored Glasses.

“We had around 40 vendors and sponsors who helped make the picnic possible,” Community Services Manager Shelli Davis said. “Alabaster City Schools and Thompson High School staff are wonderful to work with, and we couldn’t have a better venue to hold the event.”

Davis shared that the Shelby County Senior Picnic received positive feedback from those in attendance and that guests expressed their enthusiasm for the quality of the entertainment and the well-planned organization of the event.

“We look forward to that event,” Scroggins said. “It’s just a great opportunity to serve our seniors. They laid the groundwork for success here in Shelby County, and so it’s our opportunity just to pay back a little bit to them on that given day.”

After the event, the county gathered feedback from the seniors in order to see where the event can be improved.

“We do a survey once people leave , and they actually give us their feedback,” Scroggins said. “They really enjoy the location, but the highest rating thing on the whole picnic was the courteous staff. We have a lot of staff members who put a lot of time into this.”

Scroggins expressed his gratitude to all of the staff members who help make the Shelby County Senior Picnic possible.

“I’m really appreciative of our staff, mainly because they had that attitude to serve,” he said. “They were all in yellow shirts, everybody knew who they were. And they were very willing to step out and make sure that everybody was accommodated. That is not something that you can dictate or force or anything else. It’s just a natural ability in the way that we hire people here that they have a heart for service.”