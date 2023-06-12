St. Vincent’s Ascension to move forward with Freestanding Emergency Department in Pelham Published 12:43 pm Monday, June 12, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – St. Vincent’s Ascension is preparing to bring a Freestanding Emergency Department to Pelham after receiving approval from a state regulatory board.

The Certificate of Need Board regulates new healthcare facilities in Alabama and voted in April to approve this project for Pelham.

It issued the Certificate of Need to Ascension St. Vincent’s on Wednesday, June 7 which began to clear the way for the work to begin on the site.

“The facility will meet a significant need for people who live in and around Pelham,” CEO of St. Vincent’s Ascension Jason Alexander said. “Our goal is to make sure residents have access to emergency medical care when they need it.”

County Manager Chad Scroggins said that this new facility will be good for Shelby County as a whole.

“From the county aspect, it provides the opportunity for additional health related resources in our community,” Scroggins said. “It adds more resources that will meet the future needs.”

Design and engineering will begin soon on the site on exit 242 on Interstate 65. The tentative date for the facility to open is currently summer of 2025.

“We are eager to make this resource available for our residents,” Pelham Mayor Gary Waters said. “I know from experience that a Freestanding Emergency Department like this can make a difference when minutes matter and lives are at stake.”

Many local officials in Shelby County have spoken in support of the project including, economic development leaders, healthcare institutions and a number of first responders.

“The overwhelming response from the community indicates the need for improved services in this area of Shelby County,” Alexander said. “We are grateful to so many local supporters to the Certificate of Need Reviews Board for clearing the way for us to proceed.”