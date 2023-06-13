Calera Main Street to host First Friday on June 30 Published 1:09 pm Tuesday, June 13, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

CALERA – Another Calera Main Street First Friday festival is set for Friday, June 30 in downtown Calera.

The community is invited to celebrate Independence Day with a Bang on Main Street. This year, Calera’s July First Friday will fall on the last Friday of June.

Downtown Calera Merchants and Calera Parks and Rec are producing this summer’s holiday festival. Guests can expect an outstanding firework display after dark made possible by TNT Fireworks.

There will be even more vendors, food, fun and games. Those in attendance are encouraged to bring chairs to sit, eat and enjoy the live music of Bob Marston and the Credible Sources and stay after dark for all the explosive fun.

17th Avenue in downtown Calera will be closed for the event to make room for the following food trucks: Battle Axe’s Feast, Berries by Crystal, Gumbo to Geaux, Icee Junkie, Krazy Good BBQ, Moe and Moore’s BBQ, Nawlins Style Po Boys, Smoke House Grill, Summer Snow, The Smith Station and Wasabi Juans.

“All of us are looking forward to this event,” Calera Main Street Executive Director Jackie Batson said. “This will be our third year of having fireworks, and we’re honored that TNT Fireworks is sponsoring the show. Our amazing Calera Fire Department will be running it and keeping us safe. Last year several thousand people came out, dodged the rain and enjoyed the evening, especially the show after dark.”

Parking can be found all around the downtown area from street parking on Highway 25 and Highway 31, to parking areas behind Fuzzy Buttz Pet Supply, Cowart Drugs, the Calera Police Department, Food Outlet and the Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum.

“The firework display will last at least 20 minutes and will be launched from a platform just across the railroad tracks shortly after the sun goes down,” Batson said. “They will be easily seen from The Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum, Food Outlet, Calera Police Department, Cowart Drugs. And, of course the best vantage point for optimal viewing will be from the Calera Courtyard. So, folks will want to bring a chair and plan to stay after dark as we kick off the Independence Day weekend with a bang.”

The event will be held from 5-10 p.m. in the Calera Courtyard, 1120 17th Avenue, behind the shops in the historic downtown district. Aug. 4 will be the last First Friday festival this year