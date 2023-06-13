FBC Alabaster holds Twists and Turns VBS Published 9:17 pm Tuesday, June 13, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Local children recently had the opportunity to learn about Jesus and the Twists and Turns of life during the First Baptist Church of Alabaster’s Vacation Bible School series.

FBC Alabaster held it’s Twists and Turns VBS series June 5-9 for kids in 4K through sixth grade.

“We’ve had a great turnout for this year’s VBS with a little over 300 kids and 150 volunteers,” said Amber Bennefield, minister to preschool and children. “This year’s theme (was) Twist and Turns. We are focusing this year on the life of the disciple Peter and how following Jesus changed everything for him. Our kids have learned that following Jesus changes everything for us too, and that Jesus is always with us to guide us through the Twists and Turns of life.”

Bennefield said each day the kids met in the morning for a worship rally where they learned fun songs and learned about Bible truth. After the morning worship rally, the kids divide by grade and participate in Bible study, recreation, crafts, music and missions classes.

“We have a great group of very enthusiastic kids this year,” Bennefield said. “Lots of smiling faces. They are learning a lot, and having fun doing it. One little boy gave VBS a thumbs down (and) when asked why he said, ‘It just isn’t long enough.’”

Bennefield emphasized the amount of time that VBS allows church members to spend teaching the kids about discipleship and the gospel.

“Children are considered to be active church members if they attend church two times a month,” she said. “On Sundays, we have them for one hour each week, so that makes only 24 hours in an entire year that we get to teach these children about Jesus. VBS, on the other hand, is three hours a day, five days in a row. That’s 15 hours of discipleship and daily sharing the gospel. Seven months of typical ministry work all wrapped up in one amazing week.”

Bennefield said everything that FBC Alabaster does at VBS is for the kids.

“We want to provide a remarkable experience for them so that they leave knowing who Jesus is, what He did for them and how much He loves them,” Bennefield said.

Bennefield expressed her gratitude for the work that members of FBC Alabaster put forth to make VBS possible.

“VBS could not happen without the tremendous support of FBCA’s church family,” Bennefield said. “Whether they are serving in the kitchen, teaching Bible studies, playing games with kids or working behind the scenes, we can’t say thank you enough that they chose to give of their time to faithfully serve the children in our church and community.”