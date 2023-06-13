Helena police sergeant Cacey O’Farril loves his rewarding job Published 6:06 pm Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Written by Alec Etheredge

A member of the Helena Police Department since April 2013, Cacey O’Farril has accomplished several milestones as a leader and protector of the community.

He served as a police explorer for the city, a dispatcher and a laborer with the street department before fulfilling his goal of becoming a police officer.

Now, he serves as the B-Days shift supervisor and the training coordinator for the organization. He recently became the first HPD supervisor to successfully complete the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association’s Leadership Trilogy program. In addition to his duties as an officer and earning high accolades, he still works with the Helena Police Explorer program as their training advisor at each meeting on Mondays at 4 p.m. at the Helena Sports Complex.

“I have been blessed with many opportunities to train others and to gain continuing education throughout the years,” O’Farril said.

In addition to completing the FBI-LEEDA program, he completed his masters of justice administration at Faulkner University in 2021.

“Through these experiences and training, bringing the knowledge learned to others in the department and to our youth in the explorer program has been very rewarding,” he said.

O’Farril said the best part of his job are the opportunities to invest in others and the team effort of working together to meet the needs of a community that he loves dearly.

“Helena is a wonderful place to live and work and the community is always so supportive of each other,” he said. “Everyone in all of our city departments work diligently every day to make Helena a great place for all of its residents. The best place to see this on display is at the Christmas Parade, where everyone comes together to celebrate the season. It takes a lot of work, but every year is better than the last.”

He added that the quality of life is special in Helena, saying that his coworkers, neighbors and city residents are all great.

“I could not be happier with where I work and live,” he said.