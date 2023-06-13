Liberty Baptist Church holds “Stellar” VBS Published 3:51 pm Tuesday, June 13, 2023

1 of 7

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – Attendance was out of this world at Liberty Baptist Church as its “Stellar” themed Vacation Bible School saw more than 300 kids come to learn about Jesus.

Liberty Baptist Church in Chelsea held their Stellar Vacation Bible School series June 5-9 for kids from age 3 up to 5th grade.

Director of Preschool and Kids Ministries Ashley Cox expressed her enthusiasm for the success of this year’s VBS.

“It went so well,” Cox said. “I think we had the largest registration we’ve ever had and the highest attendance. That was fantastic that we were reaching that many little souls for Jesus. We had a fantastic time. Lots of little bodies on campus, lots of noise and it was lots of fun.”

Cox shared that during this year’s VBS, Liberty Baptist saw 350 kids register and saw 315 kids attend.

“They seemed to have a great time,” Cox said. “Always smiling, laughing in tears and I heard nothing but positive things from the families that came.”

Cox spoke on the importance of VBS and the lessons it teaches kids.

“It gives kids a fun place to learn about Jesus and to know that God cares about them and learn about people their level but also in a fun way,” Cox said. “We also wanted to provide an environment where parents felt that their kids were safe and loved and cared for while also learning about Jesus. That was our goal, to share Christ’s love with them, and I think everybody left here feeling good and knowing that Jesus loves them.”

During the VBS series, children began each day with an opening celebration before they transitioned to various stations where they had their classes. Children enjoyed a variety of activities including games, craft, Bible stories and snacks.

“Our elementary kids had what we call an ‘Imagination Station’ where they did a hands-on activity and (a) science experiment,” Cox said. “We shot off rockets on Wednesday, so people might have seen that in our parking lot. We shot those up really high. That was fun—a big highlight for the kids.”

Cox expressed her gratitude for the 125 volunteers who gave up their time to help make this year’s VBS possible.

“We could not have done it without any of their help,” she said. “That is all unpaid people, that doesn’t count any church staff. We appreciate all of the man hours that were worked to get (it) ready and see it succeed. We couldn’t do it without volunteers, and we’re so grateful for all of them.”

Cox shared that Liberty Baptist will release the theme for next year’s VBS in December and asked for people to check out the church’s social media at Facebook.com/lbcchelsea.