Pelham Church of God to launch Project Love Pelham ministry Published 1:33 pm Tuesday, June 13, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Pelham Church of God is launching a brand-new outreach ministry and will kick off the celebration with a Project Love Pelham Back-to-School Bash.

“I am so excited that we are launching our brand hew ministry Project Love Pelham,” Youth and Missions Director Connor Rush said. “This is going to be our local outreach here for our city, and we are so excited.”

Project Love Pelham is abbreviated as PLP and Pastor Rush explained on Facebook what the overall purpose of this outreach ministry is.

“Project Love Pelham is dedicated to going, sending and reaching,” Rush said. “Going out into our city to spread the love of Jesus in different ways, sending out disciples from the walls of the church to be the hands and feet of Jesus and reaching those who are lost and hurting in our city with the good news of the Gospel.”

Rush said one of the ways that the church will be reaching out to the community is by hosting the first annual “Project Love Pelham Back to School Bash” on Sunday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Going back to school can be very stressful both physically and financially,” Rush said. “So, we want to lend a helping hand to families in our community that need it. There will be a service that morning from 10-11 a.m., and then the fun begins. We will be offering free back to school haircuts by one of our own licensed cosmetologist and barbers.”

In addition to free back-to-school haircuts, the church will offer a free back to school outfit, a free meal, access to the bouncy house village and a five-dollar pack-a-bag yard sale happening.

“This event won’t be possible without the help from you, our Pelham church family,” Rush said. “There are many ways that you can help us out with this event. If you feel like volunteering to work this event that day and be a part of our PLP crew, please see myself or Lauren Lindsey and sign your name on the sign-up sheet. If you feel like volunteering or just want to contribute, you can also help by purchasing one of our PLP Serve Crew shirts. This will help as much money as possible go toward our efforts to give back to our community.”

Rush said financial contributions are greatly appreciated. Those interested in contributing can place a dollar amount to donate via the website Pelhamchurch.com/project-love-pelham and select the drop-down box as Project Love Pelham.

Members of the church can mark offering envelopes with PLP or the words Project Love Pelham to ensure their funds go directly to the project.

“We are so excited for the future of what God is going to do through Project Love Pelham in our city and surrounding areas,” Rush said