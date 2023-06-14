Calera Parks and Rec hosts a variety of summer events Published 3:27 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

CALERA – Calera Parks and Recreation has many fun summer activities planned for the community.

Cheerleading registration is now open, and the last day to register is June 24. Football registration is also currently open, and the last day of registration will be July 23.

Camp Unplugged began on June 5 and will be held every Monday and Thursday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. This is the eighth year that Camp Unplugged has been held.

Tyler Madison of the Calera Parks and Recreation Department said that turnout is typically good for Camp Unplugged.

“It has already started,” Madison said. “So, this is going on the second week of Camp Unplugged.”

Camp Unplugged will offer a variety of activities such as obstacle courses, track and field games, conditioning and other fun activities.

The camp and these activities are aimed for children ages 5-12 years old.

Movies in the Park has also begun, and the “Sonic” movie was shown on June 8. “Air Bud” will be shown on June 22, “Ice Age” on July 13, the “Minions” movie on July 27 and “The Lion King” on Aug. 3.

There will also be a Summer Fun Series to be held next week Tuesday, June 20, there will be a cupcake cone demonstration and event held at Creations Galore and Moore at 6:30 p.m. This event is for children and adults.

“We do a lot of different things with people on main street here in Calera,” Madison said. “They set up a lot of great events for people to enjoy.”

For more information call 205-668-7250 or visit CaleraParkandRec.com.