Christ Community Church prepares for Vacation Bible School Published 3:35 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN| Staff Writer

HELENA – Christ Community Church in Helena is preparing for its Vacation Bible School event on Sunday, June 25 to Thursday, June 29.

The event is set to run from 6-8 p.m. during those days. The theme for this year’s VBS is “Road Rally.”

“Each day is taken from a road sign that they would see,” Children’s Minister Ellen Chandlee said. “Each road sign communicates a Biblical truth associated with it.”

All children ages four to rising sixth graders are invited to attend. Activities will include worship, craft time and snacks.

Around 80 children attended last year’s VBS, and this year an estimated 100 children are expected to attend.

There will be dress-up days for each day of VBS this year.

-Day one is Black Out Day where children are encouraged to wear all black

-Day two is Backwards Day

-Day three is 80’s Neon Day

-Day four is Hat Day

-Day five is VBS Shirt Day where children in attendance wear their VBS shirts