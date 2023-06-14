First Baptist Church Pelham celebrates annual VBS Published 1:45 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – There were many excited faces at First Baptist Church Pelham as the annual Vacation Bible School event was held.

Children present participated in worship and dance songs as well as shouted eagerly when an astronaut would appear on stage, trying to make guesses which of the staff members or volunteers present was behind the costume.

The overall theme of the VBS was “Stellar” with an astronaut and outer space theme alongside the line: “Let Jesus Shine.”

“Yesterday we learned that sometimes it’s dark out there,” Preschool Director Christ Williams said. “And we are supposed to let Jesus shine.”

The stage was intricately decorated in Outer Space fashion with tons of stars and planets illuminating the stage.

Kids came up alongside the worship leader in order to perform choreography for other children in attendance watching to the song, “Shine.”

“Shine” contained encouraging and Christ-filled lyrics such as: “Jesus is the Light of the world. And He’s here living in my heart. Even when the world has gone dark. I can shine shine, shine in the night. I can shine my light. I can shine my light.”

Williams also came up to share an additional message on the importance of shining the light on and for Jesus.

“Even when people aren’t getting along we must shine like Jesus,” Williams said.

The Vacation Bible School event is held annually at First Baptist Church Pelham, and kindergarten through fifth grade may attend.

More information about VBS and Pelham First Baptist Church can be found at FBCPelham.org