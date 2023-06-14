Jeremiah’s Italian Ice opens in Chelsea Published 12:12 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has opened its doors in Chelsea and is ready to serve Italian ice and gelati to families in the local community.

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice held a ribbon cutting for its opening on June 13 at noon.

Owner Jerry Endico, who runs Jeremiah’s Italian Ice in Chelsea with his wife, Anna, shared his thoughts on finally opening the business’s doors to the public.

“It’s super exciting, really rewarding, but most importantly, humbling,” Endico said. “It’s humbling to know that we’re here and ready to serve the community. We’re so beyond excited.”

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is an Italian ice and gelati shop that “encourages everyone to live life to the coolest.” The new shop is located in the old Ditsy Daisy building off of Highway 280 at 16383 Hwy 280, Chelsea.

Displays feature Jeremiah’s extensive menu of 40 plus Italian ice flavors and gelati where guests can decide on their favorite frozen creations.

“We have Italian ice, we also have soft ice cream,” Endico said. “It’s different than soft serve ice cream, it’s creamier (and) richer. We also have layerings that you can build. You could get just Italian ice, just the soft ice cream or you could layer those together, which is the shining star of our menu.”

Endico also shared that the business has dye free flavors, sugar free flavors and dairy free.

“We really have something for everybody,” Endico said. “And our menu changes, you could literally come every day and never eat something the same. So (there is) always an option to expand that palate.”

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice also focuses on delivering a family-friendly atmosphere.

“We want to have families come and create positive memories that will last a lifetime for them, something that their kids will remember,” Endico said. “We want a positive space to be able to share with families but also share with the kids of Chelsea. That way they have a safe space that’s fun, exciting (and) energetic. We really wanted that to be the centerpiece and just serve our community.”

The interior of the business has been designed to perfectly match the business’s location in Chelsea with a decorative mural.

The artwork was done by company artist Justin Peterson and was transposed by a local art student from Auburn. The mural depicts a variety of staples from the local community, including the Chelsea Park clock tower, Weldon’s store, an Old Highway 280 sign, the Chelsea Hornets mascot and Hargus Retreat.

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice isn’t done celebrating yet as it will also host a grand opening celebration the weekend of June 17-18 starting each day at noon.

The community can stop by for free samples, half-price small and medium items, face painting and more. Local nonprofits Bikes for Kids and the Shelby Humane Society will be in attendance. Families are encouraged to attend. Additionally, the first 100 guests to arrive on Saturday, June 17, will win free gelati for a year.

Those interested in learning more about Jeremiah’s Italian Ice may visit its Facebook page at Facebook.com/JeremiahsIce7002.