Lee Branch Farmers Market offers nutritious choices Published 3:42 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

By SCOTT MIMS | Special to the Reporter

NORTH SHELBY – The MarketPlace at Lee Branch has returned for the 2023 season and is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon through Saturday, Aug. 26.

This year, the MarketPlace is located in front of Urban Home Market, a sponsor for the event, located off of Doug Baker Boulevard near Highway 280.

Market Owner and Manager Helen Ryan said new items this year include microgreens from Sunny Days Farm. Microgreens are nutrient dense sprouts, such as broccoli, sunflowers or kale.

Visitors will also find the staples they have come to expect such as fresh produce, poultry, organic eggs, grass-fed meats and specialty items like honey, bread and much more.

“We invite residents to come and support their local farmers and visit us at the information booth and say hello,” Ryan said.

A more comprehensive list of items in season includes greens, herbs, strawberries, cauliflower, lettuce, spinach, beets, cabbage, onions, peas, blueberries, cucumbers, potatoes, pecans, sweet potatoes, squash, beans, corn, eggplant, peaches, peppers, tomatoes and watermelons.

Arts and crafts items may be purchased from vendors, and the MarketPlace will host live musical entertainment each week. Upcoming music acts are Jim Q, Brendan Young and Zach Sheffield.

There are typically about 20 vendors, with plenty of parking in the surrounding parking area adjacent to the MarketPlace. The event is held rain or shine.

For more information and regular updates, visit the official Facebook page at “The MarketPlace at Lee Branch” or to become a vendor, email Ryan at info@theryanclinic.com.