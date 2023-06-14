Residents shop fresh, local at Mt Laurel Farmers Market Published 3:12 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

By SCOTT MIMS | Special to the Reporter

MT LAUREL – A mainstay in the town of Mt Laurel for 20 plus years, the Mt Laurel Farmers Market offers visitors the opportunity to purchase fresh, local foods to keep their kitchen fully stocked all summer long.

Attendees may browse locally-made arts and crafts as well as purchase plants and flowers to add an extra touch of beauty to their home this season.

The Market runs from June through October and is open for business on Saturdays from 8 a.m. until noon, typically ending each year with the town’s fall festival. The Market is located along Manning Place, which fronts Highway 41.

Kelly Burley, owner of Main Street Florist and volunteer at the Market, invites everyone to come out and see what they have to offer.

“We have a great group of vendors,” she said. “It’s a great little market.”

Farmers typically have fresh eggs, Amish cheeses, honey, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, Chilton County peaches, tomatoes, okra, squash, peas, beans, corn and more on hand.

Several vendors have participated in the Market for many years, including Caver Farms and R&S Farms, Burley noted.

Other products for sale include hand-painted wooden signs, hand-carved wood items, wooden furniture, picture frames, hand-knitted items, handmade soap, paintings, photography, pottery and glass items.

The Mt Laurel Farmers Market is very family-friendly, and four-legged friends are welcome. For more information, visit the official Facebook group “Mt Laurel Farmers’ Market” or call 205-408-2717.