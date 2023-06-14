UM to close at noon due to threat of severe weather Published 10:16 am Wednesday, June 14, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MONTEVALLO – Due to the threat of severe weather, the University of Montevallo will close at noon on Wednesday, June 14. No classes or extracurricular activities will be held while the university is closed.

The university will continue to monitor weather conditions and will provide updates should further communication be necessary.

UM encourages individuals to be sure to monitor local media for updates on weather conditions and take appropriate actions.

The UMAlert System is used only in the event of a tornado warning or other serious emergency impacting campus. UM encourages people to take a few minutes to ensure they have provided accurate and up-to-date contact information in the UMAlert system. Shelby County residents may also sign up for ShelbyALerts.

Storm shelters are available in the lower levels of the 3D Art Complex and the Center for the Arts. These shelters will open if Montevallo is placed under a tornado watch or tornado warning, and a UM ID is required for entry.

The basements of many UM buildings are also considered areas of refuge. If you are not already in a storm shelter or area of refuge when a warning is issued, seek shelter in the lowest level of the nearest building, away from outside doors and windows.