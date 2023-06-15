Alabaster rejects bid for Amphitheater and Senior Center Expansion Project Published 10:29 am Thursday, June 15, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – The Alabaster City Council set the date for multiple public hearings and rejected a bid for the Amphitheater and Senior Center Expansion Project during a regularly scheduled city council meeting on Monday, June 12.

A bid by Argo Building Company LLC, in the amount of $7,612,184 for the Amphitheater and Senior Center Expansion Project was rejected by the Alabaster City Council. The bid was evaluated by Turner Batson Architect’s staff in conjunction with the city, and it was determined that the bid received was unreasonable and exceeded the city’s available project budget.

During the meeting, the council awarded a bid for the installation of automation system control equipment for the HVAC system at the Municipal Center Building in the amount of $93,325.

The Alabaster City Council approved the following public hearings for July 10 at 7 p.m.

An ordinance to prezone property of Gateway Group Enterprises, Inc of 105 Forest Parkway Trust to R-3 (Single-Family Residential District)

An ordinance to alter and rearrange the corporate limits of the city of Alabaster by annexing property of Gateway Group Enterprise Inc, of 105 Forest Parkway Trust located at 105 Forest Parkway

An ordinance to rezone property at 580 14th Avenue South West from B-3 (Business Community District) to I (Institution District)

An ordinance to rezone property of Soldiers the Cross Church, Inc, located at 719 4th Place South West, from B-3 to I

In other news the Alabaster City Council approved the following resolutions:

The awarding of a bid for uniforms for the youth cheer program to Varsity Sports, LLC.

The declaration of items within various departments as surplus

A public hearing for Monday, July 24 at 7 p.m. affirming the recommendation of the Fire Marshall to abate weeds at 1804 Mohawk Dr., 98 Hickory St., 1046 Independence Ct. and 544 1st St. North.

Alabaster City Council President Sophie Martin announced that the council has a work session set for Thursday, June 22 at city hall at 6 p.m. The next regularly scheduled city council meeting will be held on Monday, June 26 at 7 p.m. and will be open to the public.