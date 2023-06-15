Testing out Timberline’s Trackman golf tracker Published 1:40 pm Thursday, June 15, 2023

Timberline Golf Club in Calera offers a state-of-the-art driving range that is complete with its own Trackman to help all golfers track their game, whether they’re just learning the game or are a seasoned veteran. The first course in the state of Alabama to use the device, head out to Timberline this summer to test out the Trackman device, which is also complete with fun games. Visit Timberlinegc.com to learn more or call (205) 668-7888.