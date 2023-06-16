Chelsea kids enjoy fun night at Chelsea Baseball and Softball Camp Published 8:23 pm Friday, June 16, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

CHELSEA – The Chelsea Hornets hosted the Chelsea Baseball and Softball Camp on Tuesday, June 13 for the entire community.

The camp was held from 5-7 p.m. at Chelsea High School, and was run by Chelsea baseball coach Michael Stallings and new Chelsea softball coach Scott Lowery, as well as players from both teams.

The camp was free to all 2023 CYC spring athletes, and coach Stallings said they had a large turnout.

They had a lot of young players come to the camp, so coach Stallings and the baseball players mainly focused on teaching kids how to properly perform basic baseball skills.

“We just talked about skills and skill development and tried to teach them proper mechanics, especially since the majority of our campers are between the ages of five and eight,” coach Stallings said. “We just tried to work with them on correct skill development, throwing, hitting and fielding.”

In addition to learning new skills, the kids got to meet their favorite Chelsea baseball and softball players that they’ve come out to watch all season long. Coach Stallings reminded them of the influence that they have on them and how much it means to the kids to learn from their heroes on the field.

“Those little kids look up to those older players, and they all aspire to hopefully be in their shoes one day,” coach Stallings said. “So, I talked to our guys about just spending time with them, and I talked to them about the fact that those little kids look up to them as role models and the impact that they can have with them during that camp is tremendous.”

Overall, coach Stallings said the camp was a success. He was proud to be able to give back to the Chelsea community that has supported the baseball and softball teams for so many years.

“It’s some good interaction with our players and the kids that participate in our youth program,” coach Stallings said. “We’re excited to be able to do that and give back to the kids that come in and support us when we’re playing during our season.”

Coach Stallings said the camp is just as meaningful for the players as it is for the kids who come to learn.

“I think it’s very rewarding for them to be able to see the kids on the field with them and be able to invest some time into them,” coach Stallings said. “This camp is more so just giving back.”

This was coach Lowery’s first Chelsea Softball Camp since he was hired as the varsity softball coach on June 8. Coach Stallings knew that coach Lowery would thrive in the camp environment and was proud of the work he did.

“He jumped right in and he’s excited about being there,” coach Stallings said, “I know he did a wonderful job.”