Thompson’s Bradley Franklin performs strong at national track meet Published 9:30 am Friday, June 16, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

RENTON, WA – Thompson’s star hurdler Bradley Franklin represented the Warriors and the Alabaster community well at the Brooks PR Invitational in Renton, Washington.

Franklin’s time of 13.81 seconds in the 110m hurdles was his second-best time in the event behind his 13.77 second run at the 2023 Shelby County Championships.

Franklin finished fifth in the race that included the best runners from around the nation, including athletes from California, Texas, Washington, Georgia and Tennessee.

Franklin drew the outside eighth lane, which put him at a disadvantage, but still turned in one of his strongest performances to date.

He kicked into gear on the final sprint to pass a couple of competitors to finish in fifth place.

He also finished only 0.02 seconds behind fourth place runner Kai Graves Blanks of California. Andre Korbmacher of Washington finished in first with a meet record of 13.40 seconds.

Franklin was the only junior in the field of seven as the rest of the runners were seniors.

Franklin was undefeated in the 110m hurdles in 2023, winning each of his nine races in the outdoor season, including the 2023 Class 7A Championship on May 6.

He also won the 2023 state championship in the 300m hurdles in outdoor track and the 60m hurdles in indoor track.

Franklin’s 13.77 second PR is also the Thompson school record for the 110m hurdles, which is also the fifth best time in Alabama state history.