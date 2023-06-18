Thompson wins Auburn, Alabama 7-on-7 events; Seaborn gets offers from both Published 12:07 pm Sunday, June 18, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

Following their fourth consecutive state championship in 2022, the Thompson Warriors aren’t taking a break from success this summer after back-to-back big weekends at the Auburn and Alabama 7-on-7 tournaments.

The Warriors traveled to Auburn on Saturday, June 10 and walked away with a perfect 7-0 record to claim the championship.

Thompson won all four pool play games at the event and then went 3-0 through the single elimination portion of the bracket.

A week later, the Warriors traveled to Tuscaloosa on Saturday, June 17 and walked away with another championship to start the summer on a strong note as preparations for the 2023 season are in full swing with Thompson hoping for a fifth title in a row.

At the conclusion of both camps, not only did Thompson walk away with championship wins at the 7-on-7 events, but rising-freshman quarterback Trent Seaborn earned offers from both schools.

During this year’s state championship game, Seaborn stepped up to lead the Warriors to a 49-24 victory at the quarterback position thanks to a 12-14 performance passing featuring 207 yards and a Class 7A State Championship record-setting five touchdowns.

As an eighth grader, it was an impressive showing for Seaborn, who stepped in for an injured Zach Sims late in the season. He ended up leading the Warriors to playoff wins against Huntsville, Vestavia Hills, Hoover and Auburn, scoring 34 or more points in three of those four games.

The success quickly put the young playmaker on the radar of several college coaches, and his summer tour of 7-on-7s has led to back-to-back championship wins for the Warriors with Hugh Freeze of Auburn and Nick Saban of Alabama offering the rising freshman scholarships.

With those two offers, he now has offers from four different SEC programs, including the Crimson Tide and Tigers, as well as Ole Miss and Arkansas. Beyond that, Seaborn’s offer list includes the likes of Oregon, Wisconsin, Maryland, Nebraska, North Carolina, Arizona State and others all before being an official high school student.

Thompson finished last year 11-3 overall with three regular-season losses followed by a perfect 4-0 record in the playoffs.

The Warriors started the season with back-to-back losses to powerhouse schools Buford and Lipscomb Academy, but bounced back with seven wins in a row and 11 in the next 12 to walk away with a fourth consecutive state championship.

This season, they’ll have another challenging schedule, starting in the AHSAA Kickoff Classic against Opelika in Montgomery and will follow that with a powerhouse matchup against IMG Academy on Thursday, Aug. 31 before jumping into the challenging trek of Class 7A Region 3 as the Warriors hope to pave their way to another title.