Chelsea to hold 2023 Big Kaboom on July 1 Published 2:13 pm Monday, June 19, 2023

By EMILY SPARACINO | Special to the Reporter

CHELSEA – The city of Chelsea is set to hold its annual July Fourth celebration on the night of Saturday, July 1.

ChelseaFest and the Big Kaboom is the city’s largest event and features attractions for attendees of all ages.

“It’s a good place for the community of Chelsea and surrounding communities to come together and celebrate America,” said Gerri Roberts, event coordinator for the city of Chelsea. “We try to do a family- and kid-friendly celebration. It’s the city’s gift for families in our community and the surrounding communities.”

The free event will be held from 6-10 p.m. at Chelsea Corners Way, in the large field behind Dairy Queen.

Roberts said one of the changes to this year’s event is the start time, which is an hour later than previous years because of the heat.

The 2023 ChelseaFest and the Big Kaboom will kick off with the Yankee Doodle Dandy Children’s Parade.

Children are invited to decorate their bicycles, tricycles, scooters and wagons and parade along Chelsea Corners Way.

Roberts said about 25 food trucks will be on site. Tents, tables and chairs will be set up near the food truck area, but attendees may also bring blankets to enjoy their food picnic-style.

In addition to the food trucks, a “vendor alley” will feature about 30 church and business vendors.

Three local churches—Liberty Baptist Church, Double Oak Community Church and New Life Church—are collaborating on the Family Zone, formerly called the Kid Zone, to offer a variety of activities for families to enjoy, including games, inflatables, face painting and cornhole.

Local Scout troops will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

Pastor Michael Abrams will lead a prayer for the city, state and nation.

The Park Band will provide the main musical entertainment for this year’s event.

Chelsea native Lexi Frederick also will perform a couple of songs on stage.

The fireworks will start promptly at 9 p.m. The fireworks’ synchronized music will play at the main event and will be simulcast by radio station KOOL 96.9.

Public parking will be available in the field behind the event area and behind Winn-Dixie.

Handicap parking will be available behind the stage.

For more information about the event, visit Chelseafest.com.