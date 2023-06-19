Darlene Hicks, Rasco Published 3:08 pm Monday, June 19, 2023

Darlene Hicks, Rasco a resident of Wesley Gardens Retirement Community in Montgomery, passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the age of 74.

The family received friends Friday, June 16, 2023, at Redland Hills Church with funeral service following. Her son-in-law Wes Gunn officiated and the burial was at the Columbiana City Cemetery in Columbiana.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne B. Rasco; parents James Thomas and Beaulah Hicks. Survived by her children Amanda Gunn (Wes) and James Rasco (Amber); grandchildren Taylor Gunn, Lilly Gunn and Claire Rasco; brother Jim Hicks (Jane); Sister in law Ann Rasco and numerous nieces and nephews.

Darlene grew up in Gadsden, AL before getting a teaching degree at the University of Alabama. She began her career with high school students using typewriters but 33 years later, she taught them on computers. She was a business education teacher at the Shelby County Career Technical Education Center for over 20 years. Darlene raised her family in Columbiana, AL where she resided for nearly 40 years. She was involved in community organizations such as the Columbiana Vignette Club and helped organize the first Liberty Day Celebration.

Darlene moved to the Wetumpka area in 2013 and later to the Wesley Gardens Retirement Community. She was an active member of the Redland Hills Church and before that the Columbiana Church of Christ. She helped support the start of both of these local churches. Known as Darlene, Mrs. Rasco, Aunt Darlene, Mom and Granny she devoted her life to family, friends, work, church and community.

Nephews Larry Patterson, Waymon Rasco, Tim Smith, Howard Rasco, Jeff Hicks, John Hicks and Andy Thrower were pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to aTeam Ministries to help Alabama families facing pediatric cancer.

Ateamministries.org

aTeam Ministries, 1809 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, AL 35209