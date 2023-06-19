Fire on the Water to be held July 3 at Oak Mountain State Park Published 12:41 pm Monday, June 19, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN| Staff Writer

PELHAM – The city of Pelham will present the Fire on the Water celebration event in partnership with Oak Mountain State Park on Monday, July 3.

Annual passes are valid for passholders from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Those who are not annual pass holders must pay the regular entry price fee to Oak Mountain State Park until 5 p.m.

From 5-7 p.m., Pelham residents will receive a special rate of $10 per vehicle upon showing proof of Pelham residency.

Non-Pelham residents must pay a fee of $15 per vehicle. Carpooling to the event s encouraged, and both gates at Oak Mountain State Park will take cash and card payments.

“Flip Side Watersports will join us again this year for jaw-dropping wakeboarding entertainment beginning at 5 p.m.,” Alapark.com said. “These athletes are some of the top wakeboarders in the nation, so it’s going to be a great show. DJ Blaze Entertainment will keep the crowd energized all night long.”

Food and beverage vendors will be available on site for purchase, items can be purchased at 5 p.m. Outside alcohol is not permitted.

“Keep in mind our gates open at 7 a.m. daily, so we encourage you to plan to spend the day exploring the park,” Alapark said.

The Alabama Wildlife Center will host Bald Eagle Talks throughout the day. The Oak Mountain Interpretive Center will also hold “Teacher Creature” events to get those in attendance up close and personal with a variety of animals. Sessions begin at 11 a.m. as well as 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

“We also have beach volleyball, the Treetop Nature Trail, playgrounds, basketball courts, and fishing piers in the show’s vicinity for you to enjoy all day,” Alapark said. “You can bring your own chairs/blankets for viewing the show, and you will be allowed to bring in your own coolers if you choose—just remember: no outside alcohol is allowed. Picnic tables are available throughout the event area, and there are grills scattered throughout the park that are open to the public. Picnic tables and grills are first come, first served.”

Pelham Police and Fire Department will be attendance to ensure public safety as well as DCNR Game Wardens.

The Marina on Terrace Drive will be closed all day in preparation for the show. Those who are interested in renting a kayak or canoe can do so at Flip Side Watersports on Beaver Lake as they will be renting for us to the public.

All boat launches on Double Oak Lake will be closed, so those interested in bringing their own kayak or canoe to the park will need to utilize Lunker Lake or Beaver Lake at the northern portion of the park. Both lakes will be open to private vessels.

Trails leading to the dam and Double Oak Lake will be closed all day.

For more information call the event staff at 205-620-2536 or visit Alapark.com