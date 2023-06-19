Opinion: Honoring the police Published 4:54 pm Monday, June 19, 2023

Editorial

When was the last time you thanked your local law enforcement officer? When was the last time you bought them lunch?

Our local police officers work around the clock to ensure that Shelby County is safe, and residents recently recognized those efforts during the annual Alabaster Police Appreciation Dinner.

The city held its annual Police Appreciation Dinner on June 13 at Champy’s Fried Chicken in Alabaster in order to honor and celebrate the local heroes who do so much for them. The officers themselves were not alone in this celebration as they were joined by their family members who sacrifice so much time so that their loved one can serve in the line of duty.

The event began with a blue carpet that was sprawled out in front of the entrance of restaurant as locals cheered officers on as they came inside the business. Once inside, officers were treated to a dinner as well as various prizes, music and entertainment.

The event gave the members of the police department a chance to spend time with the community as well as their fellow officers and their families who they typically might not see outside the job.

This annual celebration by the city of Alabaster stands as an example to the surrounding cities here in Shelby County. What can cities and we as citizens do to further honor our local law enforcement? What can we do to honor and support officers in specific positions like our school resource officers?

Our law enforcement officers would have easier time standing with each other against crime if they know the surrounding community also supports them in their endeavors. Those days in the hot sun directing traffic or those late nights away from family and sleep might feel more rewarding.

Of course, we don’t have to hold constant large celebrations like the one in Alabaster, but what’s to stop you from buying an officer lunch or simply saying thank you? There’s a person behind the badge that has given a lot to the community, so why don’t we take the time to give back?