Pelham Public Library prepares for summer events Published 11:16 am Monday, June 19, 2023

PELHAM – The Pelham Public Library has a variety of fun events planned for the summer.

The Pelham Library recently sent an email informing the public of a school supplies drive that is being held by the Shelby County Foster Parent Association.

The drive began on June 1 and will end on July 8. There are several supplies being requested including:

-Binders

-Folders

-Notebooks

-Calculators

-Pencil cases

-Crayons

-Markers

-Colored pencils

-Pencils/pens

-Backpacks

-Lunchboxes

-Packages of underwear and socks

This summer’s reading theme is “All Together Now.” Those who participate in summer reading can track their progress online or through the Beanstack app.

Participants can earn badges online for progress made in the summer reading program and enter for a chance to win prizes.

More information can be found on PelhamLibraryAl.gov.