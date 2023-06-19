Rick Kilgore to test Alzheimer’s screening toolkit in Pelham clinic Published 1:17 pm Monday, June 19, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN| Staff Writer

PELHAM – A new groundbreaking pilot project is underway in Pelham that hopes to address the rise in Alzheimer’s Disease.

Physician Assistant Rick Kilgore is testing a new cognitive decline assessment toolkit at his clinic. The overall goal is to identify patients who are at higher risk of cognitive decline earlier in order to slow the progression of the disease. This allows families more time to plan for the future of the patient.

Kilgore’s clinic is one of just five in the country selected to test this new toolkit. The project is funded by the Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative and being led by the American Academy of Physician Associates (AAPA) and the Cleveland Clinic.

“Patients who live in rural communities often have to travel farther for medical care and may lack healthcare resources that patients in urban areas have access to,” American Academy of Associates CEO Lisa Gables said. “By bringing a new screening tool directly to rural communities, PAs and other healthcare providers will be able to reach patients who may otherwise not have access to proper Alzheimer’s screenings.”

In Alabama, there are an estimated 96,000 people ages 65 or older living with Alzheimer’s. The Alabama Department of Public Health reports that Alzheimer’s Disease is one of the top 10 leading causes of death in the state.

“Rural sites participating in this pilot project will provide invaluable feedback about this toolkit—what works well and what needs to be improved,” Gables said. “The end goal is to take this information and create an effective screening toolkit that will be used by providers around the world.”

In 2022, the Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative (DAC) announced $4.5 million in grants to 12 recipients whose work would focus on expanding Alzheimer’s early detection and improving healthcare system preparedness.

One of the recipients of these global grants was a team comprised of the American Academy of Physician Associates (AAPA) and the Cleveland Clinic.

“Together, we were tasked with creating an early cognitive assessment toolkit that ultimately aims to increase the rate of cognitive screening in patients over the age of 65, and other patients who may be younger but who are at a higher risk of developing cognitive decline,” Manager of Media Relations Josh Birch said. “One of the reasons we were selected for the grant was because DAC wanted to get this toolkit directly into the hands of healthcare providers who interact with patients early and often—like PAs.”

Birch said PA’s, also known as physicians assistants are often one of the first healthcare providers that a patient may see.

“They are uniquely positioned to detect and address cognitive decline on the front end of patient care,” Birch said. “Each year, PAs in the U.S. account for more than 514 million patient visits. The ultimate goal of this toolkit is to catch cognitive decline early on.”

There is currently no cure for Alzheimer’s disease, but the American Academy of Physicians Associates say early detection is key.

“The clinic in Alabama is one of five rural sites across the country selected to test this toolkit,” Birch said. “After the testing period is done, we will collect information and use feedback from each site to improve the toolkit with the ultimate goal of creating a resource that providers in both urban and rural areas can use.”