Arrest reports for May 8-22 Published 1:36 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 26, 2022 and May 8-22.

Alabaster

Oct. 26

-Nicholas Daunte Brown, 18, of Moody, indecent exposure and assault with bodily fluids.

May 8

-Ingrid Adriana Morales Sosa, 20, of Alabaster, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree.

-Dorothy Renee Williams, 24, of Alabaster, disorderly conduct.

-Michael Alan Breasseale, 35, of Adamsville, larceny/theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

May 9

-Stephanie Marie Lampton, 37, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Desiree’ Martes’ Griffin, 29, of Alabaster, burglary second degree.

-Bobbie Jean Wallace, 66, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree – menacing.

May 10

-Jeremy Hutson, 43, of Maylene, driving under the influence any substance.

-Ryan Greer Hickey, 38, of Helena, theft of property 4th.

May 11

-Nicholas Tyler Jones, 25, of Leeds, harassment.

-Tara Marie Blanding, 38, of Verbena, failure to appear.

May 12

-Alvin Scott McKnight, 56, of Alabaster, disorderly conduct.

May 15

-Diaz Perez Marlon Gerordo, 42, of Alabaster, local violation.

May 16

-Kathryn Elizabeth Pawlowicz, 40, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Rachel Lynn Williams, 40, of Maylene, alias writ of arrest (driving while suspended).

-Christopher Boyd Shaner, 39, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

May 17

-Antonio Dewaine Devinner, 24, of Calera, possession of marijuana second degree.

May 18

-Jesse Lynn Colquitt, 42, of Maylene, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

May 19

-Katie Randle Long, 39, of Birmingham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Juana Nicholas, 65, of Clanton, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Darius Devontae Rogers, 26, of Madison, assault second degree.

-Akena Vantreneice Smith, 43, of Toney, stolen property – RSP sale of stolen property, $1,500 or more.

May 20

-Robert Powell Flowers, Jr., 38, of Birmingham, driving under the influence any substance.

-Benjamin Javier Gallo, 22, of Alabaster, obstructing government operations.

-Susmit Chandler Patel, 33, of Alabaster, public intoxication.

-John Arthur Delcastillo, 36, of Calera, driving under the influence any substance.

-Kenneth Edward Emmons, 51, of Bay Minette, public intoxication.

-Carson Paul Roberts, 21, of Alabaster, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

May 21

-Richard Manuel Tijerino Reyes, 30, of Bessemer, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Norberto Rodrigo Davila, 31, public intoxication.

May 22

-Carson Paul Roberts, 21, of Alabaster, assault – elder abuse neglect 2nd degree and criminal use of defensive spray.

-Amanda Faye Tompkins, 41, of Sylacauga, alias warrant FTA speeding.

-Meredith Nicole Armstrong, 40, of Vestavia Hills, driving under the influence – controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and reckless endangerment.

Helena

May 14

-Isabelah Aylene Spader, 19, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and minor in possession of alcohol.

May 16

-Aaniyah Lanier George, 23, fraud – identity theft.

-Tyrone Smith, Jr., 24, fraud – identity theft.

-Libra Nikosha Green, 43, fraud – identity theft.

May 18

-Jessica Michelle Romine, 38, bail jumping second degree.

May 19

-Nichole Mercedia Wray, 46, trespassing on school bus.

May 20

-Quincy Earl Clinton, 46, public intoxication.

May 21

-Areiona Michelle Bolton, 20, domestic violence 3rd harassment.

Montevallo

May 17

-Hayley Alexandra Brock, 28, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

May 18

-Jessica Michelle Romine, 38, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

-Ethan Glen Blickenstaff, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

May 19

-Meaghan Nicole Brown, 22, of Wilsonville, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

May 20

-Jose Andrian Gomez Torres, 23, of Montevallo, obstructing police – attempting to elude a police officer and traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Luis A. Azpeitia Angeles, 32, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

May 21

-Ja’Brian Tyrez Sullens, 21, of Calera, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

May 22

-Clay Burnum Blake, 61, of Montevallo, assault – domestic – harassment – family and obstructing police – interference with a domestic emergency call.

Pelham

May 14

-Ladarius Yelling, 22, of Hoover, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic and license to carry pistol in vehicle or concealed on person.

-Henry Giron Miranda, 39, of Doraville, Ga., driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Jeremy Stobert, 44, of Pelham, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances.

May 15

-Ashley Jones, 36, of Montgomery, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

May 16

-Wendy Capps, 57, of Pelham, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-Aacoreyah Woods, 19, Birmingham, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Vera Brown, 64, Selma, foreign felon arrest – awaiting extradition – FFA.

May 17

-Wendell Jones, 41, of Birmingham, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and traffic – expired tag.

May 18

-Jamal Crawford, 35, of Birmingham, burglary in the third degree – non-residence – force and criminal mischief in the second degree – damage to business.

-Michael Rose, 36, of Birmingham, public intoxication – appears in the public place under influence.

-Migurl Doroteo, 30, of Hoover, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

May 19

-Gregory Blanks, 21, of Fairfield, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-Isiah Coleman, 18, of Fairfield, receiving stolen property in the first degree – RSP, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

May 20

-Robert Stevens, 24, of Vestavia, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

-Tariea Walker, 28, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.