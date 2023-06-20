Debbie Byers becomes the newest member of the Calera City Council Published 3:40 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

1 of 2

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

CALERA – Debbie Byers was sworn in as the newest member of the Calera City Council during a meeting on June 19.

Byers was sworn in as a member of the Calera City Council by Calera Municipal Judge Jeff Hester to fill the vacancy left by Phillip Busby. Debbie’s term will end on Oct. 31, 2025.

“I am honored for the opportunity to be a good steward for the citizens of Calera,” Debbie said.

Debbie’s father, Bobby Joe Phillips, was present for the swearing in. Bobby previously served the Calera City Council for 40 years until 2016 and was involved in helping bring Walmart, Publix and Cisco to Calera as well as the construction of a new city hall and new fire stations.

“I’m proud of my daughter,” Bobby said. “Proud that she’s over there. I think she’ll do an outstanding job, and if she needs any of her old man’s advice, I’ll be glad to give it to her.”

Debbie expressed her thoughts on honoring her father’s legacy in serving as a member of the Calera City Council.

“I’m honored to be carrying on the legacy that he laid the foundation of for 40 years,” she said.

Debbie is a lifelong resident of Calera and has been an active member of the community for years. She currently serves in the Board of Adjustments. She earned a certification as an Alabama Planning and Zoning official.

Prior to retirement, Debbie served in the healthcare industry. She spent 15 years at Brookwood Medical Center as the Central Billing Coordinator and following that, she dedicated 20 years of her career to Green way Health as an optimization manager.

Those interested in learning more about the Calera City Council or would like to view the most recent agenda, may visit its website at Cityofcalera.org/182/city-council.