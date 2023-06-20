Dynamic Discs in Calera sees success Published 1:08 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN| Staff Writer

CALERA – Dynamic Discs made its way to Calera in February and has seen success in the area since its arrival.

Ben Swam, co-owner of Dynamic Discs has been pleased to see the success that it has had since making its way to the area.

“It has been pretty good,” Swam said. “Discs golf continues to grow, and it has been a nice, steady business in Calera.”

Dynamic Discs has made a presence in the Calera area with participation local events such as the First Friday event in Calera.

“We have been to a couple of them,” Swam said. “We will be here for the fireworks one, and we try to participate with Calera Main Street as much as possible.”

Other locations for Dynamic Discs include Trussville and Homewood. Swam explained what brought Dynamic Discs to Calera.

“Just the growing interest in discs golf out there, and the fact that there is two courses out there and there is a lot of Shelby County disc golfers,” Swam said. “It was really more about Shelby County, but Calera just seemed to be the best fit for us.”

Swam said that the Shelby County community has certainly showed up in support of Dynamic Discs.

“That is definitely the bulk of our customers here in Calera, is folks in the Shelby County area,” Swam said. “They have a good base of people in the Shelby County Discs Golf Club. They are very helpful to us and also great customers.”

The Shelby County Disc Golf Club is a league that is run every week with and hosts a variety of events a few times a month.

“We actually participated in their league this year by donating some prizes, (we are just) trying to work with the local organizations to keep growing disc golf in Shelby County,” Swam said. “We knew we were moving to Calera for probably six months, and a lot of the Shelby County community disc golfers would go to events in Birmingham, and we go to events in Clanton.”

Swam said that the disc golf community in general is a pretty tight-knit community.

“We are all together, and we all knew each other,” Swam said. “We just want to be a part of the local disc golf community and events they are doing (in Shelby County.)”

There are permanent staff on all three locations, and Swam divides his time between the three stores.

“It has been great so far,” Swam said. “The discs golf community has been amazing.”