Land transactions for May 12-19 Published 1:23 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from May 12-19:

May 12

-Stacy Hendon to Thomas R. Bolin, for $235,000, for Lot 42 in Daventry Sector II Phase II.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Ashley Jabray Johnson, for $511,590, for Lot 110 in Crekview Sector 2.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Alberto L. Neto, for $399,900, for Lot 3 in Creekview Sector 2.

-Marlon Galvez to Enedina Favela, for $215,000, for Lot 37 in Hampton Square.

-Caleb L. Payne to Louise M. Harris, for $340,000, for Lot 7-210 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fourth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Mickey Hardy to 100 Applegate LLC, for $373,140, for Lot 1 in Claytons Addition to Oak Mountain Business Park Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5.

-Mickey J. Hardy to 300 Applegate LLC, for $332,950, for Lot 3 in Oak Mountain Business Park.

-Mickey J. Hardy to 300 Applegate LLC, for $401,810, for Lot 9 in Oak Mountain Business Park.

-M. J. Hardy to 250 Yeager LLC, for $328,840, for Lot 2 in Cambrian Valley Office Park.

-M. J. Hardy to Monroe Drive 35124 LLC, for $1,074,560, for Lot 2 in Monroes Industrial Park 2nd Addition Resurvey of Lot 2-A.

-Lesa W. Nivens to Braxton Rich, for $490,000, for property in Section 24, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Gina Bennett Bonge to William A. Alas Murcia, for $264,900, for Lot 367 in Waterford Highlands Sector 1.

-Robert E. Friar to Gary Lynn Grogan, for $312,000, for Lot 3 in Oaks.

-Morris Shaw to Isaac Cabrera Sanchez, for $250,000, for Lot 58 in Brookhollow First Sector.

-Janet P. Turman to Jennifer Harbor Rainey, for $360,000, for Lot 42 in Beaver Creek Preserve Third Sector.

-Austin M. Ehrhart to Curt E. Harper, for $347,000, for Lot 31 in Royal Oaks 2nd Sector.

-David Suedkamp to Amanda Sipper, for $339,900, for Lot 3 in Gentry Family Subdivision.

-Jennifer Englett to Abigail R. Moore, for $210,000, for Lot 44 in Chase Creek Townhomes Phase 1.

-Gregory Johnson to Dustin C. Cleckler, for $412,000, for Lot 43 in Perkins Landing Sectors 1 and 3 Resurvey of Lots 14, 15, 28, 29 and Common Area E.

-Roger W. Jackson to Bryson Hood, for $561,000, for Lot 704 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Joseph Moore to Brandon Stewart Dillard, for $367,000, for Lot 14 in Kerry Downs.

-Freeman G. Sasser to Lorin Chad Payne, for $334,900, for Lot 2825 in Weatherly Highlands The Cove Sector 28 Phase II Corrective Map.

May 15

-2DN LLC to NADG NNN UT HOO AL LP, for $1,663,385, for Lot 2 in Southpark.

-Chester Wayne Harris to Donald Lee Ryan, for $190,000, for property in Section 34, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Barbara Pope Walker, for $265,000, for Lot 106 in Koslin Farms Phase 1 Amended Final Plat.

-Cody Miller to Kayla Kurdyla, for $172,000, for Lot 33 in Wynfield Phase One Amended Final Plat.

-Christopher William Bargman to Woodbridge Opportunity Fund Inc., for $375,000, for Lot 34 in Mountain Lake.

-Ashley Cordell Richey to Carol A. Sprich, for $325,000, for Lot 711 in Riverwoods Seventh Sector Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $90,000, for Lot 337 in Camellia Ridge Subdivision Phase 3 Sector 2.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $90,000, for Lot 335 in Camellia Ridge Subdivision Phase 3 Sector 3.

-Franklin Terry Barr to Florian Martin, for $350,000, for Lot 340 in Old Cahaba Oak Ridge Sector Second Addition.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Marlon E. Galvez Chavez, for $344,900, for Lot 73 in Koslin Farms Phase 1 Amended Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Freeman Grant Sasser, for $364,900, for Lot 1309 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Shane Alexander Autrey, for $660,248, for Lot 1727 in Blackridge South Phase 7 Final Plat.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Robert H. Fortenberry, for $908,159.56, for Lot 80 in Village at Highland Lakes Sector One 2nd Amendment to the Amended Map.

-Aaron Clayton to Aaron Clayton, for $150,000, for Lot 1 in Aaron Clayton Clay O’Neal Subdivision Final Plat.

-Aaron Clayton to William O’Neal, for $60,000, for Lot 3 in Aaron Clayton Clay O’Neal Subdivision Final Plat.

-Aaron Clayton to Clay O’Neal, for $150,000, for Lot 2 in Aaron Clayton Clay O’Neal Subdivision Final Plat.

-Josephine Prado to Ana Emilia Prado, for $158,400, for Lot 82 in Braelinn Village Phase 4 Resubdivision of Lots 82 through 84.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Ananda Basu, for $935,000, for Lot 1335 in Blackridge Phase 3.

-Cicily Sheree Juliano Tinney to Michael Seth Ford, for $445,000, for Lot 10 in Broken Bow South.

-James Willie Key to Charles Anthony Key, for $39,914, for property in Section 12, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to David Todd Peckman, for $814,900, for Lot 1 606 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector Phase 6.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Kevin Marques Boston, for $404,900, for Lot 7-74 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Sixth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Jacques Francois to Jacob Carter, for $232,500, for Lot 727 in Savannah Pointe Sector VII.

-Charles McLaurin to Mark Rodell, for $355,000, for Lot 40 in Edenton a Condominium 4th Amended Plat.

-Brady Taylor to Caleb Payne, for $590,000, for Lot 1426 in Highland Lakes 14th Sector.

-James Schwarz to Anna Marie Sparks, for $289,900, for property in Section 4, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Klayton Brown to Kaleb Wilson, for $187,000, for property in Section 14, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Carol Aldridge to Carol Aldridge, for $123,100, for Lot 11 in Town Side Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Valor Communities LLC to Reid Sims, for $274,850, for Lot 220 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector I.

-Timothy Reed Phillips to Gracelyn K. Wade, for $425,000, for Lot 132 in Willow Branch Second Sector.

-Melissa L. Bahr to HNL Properties LLC, for $225,000, for Lot 3 in Stonecreek Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Phuoc Hoang to Mark W. Therrell, for $287,000, for property in Section 16, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Wilfred Shamburger to J A D E Group Inc., for $11,000, for Lot 4 in Thomas Addition to the Town of Aldrich Alabama.

-Hunter M. Hutchins to Rintaro Hashizume, for $637,000, for Lot 104 in Lake Wilborn Phase 2A.

-Effie Louise Ford to Elizabeth Jane Sims, for $22,950, for property in Section 3, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Gordon Cashmore to Hannah Lane Duncan, for $430,000, for Lot 14 in Meadowood Estates.

-Justin Barrett to Patti Johnson, for $345,000, for Lot 2212 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 2.

-Russell M. Whitt to Jennifer Kelly, for $320,000, for Lot 6 in Fairways at Riverchase.

-Ashley Stokes Barnett to David Jens Smith, for $282,500, for Lot 9 in Ashford Heights Second Addition.

-Alyssa Kornegay to Robert Dale Ritchey, for $228,000, for Lot 39 in Cambridhe Park Amended Record Map.

-Lokeys Landing LLC to Gregory Dean Elmore, for $731,000, for Lots 27 and 28 in Lokeys Landing Phase II.

-James A. Gibson to Zachary C. Baucom, for $390,000, for property in Section 21, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Juba Land LLC to Gary Niven, for $150,000, for property in Section 9, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $110,000, for Lot 134 in Melrose Landing Phase I Final Plat.

May 16

-Lokeys Landing LLC to Holli Michelle McManus, for $225,565, for Lot 8 in Lokeys Landing Phase 1.

-Craft Homes Construction LLC to Justin Barrett, for $525,000, for Lot 675 in Deer Ridge Lakes Sector 6 Phase 2.

-Dalton J. Penfield to Madison L. Shealy, for $301,500, for Lot 2 in Apache Ridge Sector Four.

-Michael D. Parker to Carlos Giron, for $57,000, for Lot 2 in Parker Estates Final Plat.

-Michelle Burt to Michelle Burt, for $672,830, for property in Section 22, Township 20 South Range 3 West.

-Michelle Burt to Michelle Burt, for $346,720, for property in Section 6, Township 24 North, Range 16 East.

-Daniel Thomas Patti to Leonard Lamar Woods, for $381,000, for Lot 7-50 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Joshua L. Bush to Tracy Wayne Cary, for $790,000, for Lot 32 in Maple Ridge.

-Susan Parker Norsworthy to Emma Arguello Vazquez, for $50,000, for Lot 1 in Parker Estates Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Christopher William Bargman, for $387,100, for Lot 6 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Shugahs LLC to K McConnell Law LLC, for $250,000, for property in Section 23, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Travis R. Rainey to Watwood Construction Inc., for $274,900, for Lot 8 in Royal Oaks First Sector.

-Simpson Randal Otwell to Donald A. Leipert, for $150,000, for property in Section 25, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Sean L. Spoors to Fariha Lara, for $425,000, for Lot 623 in Windstone VI.

-Steven K. King to Delphia G. Smith, for $1,462,000, for Lot 1-665 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector Phase 6 Amended Map.

-Mary Alice Zebert to Gregory Lawrence Parrish, for $252,500, for Lot 17 in Foothills Point Third Sector.

-Theresa Warren to Honea Investment Properties LLC, for $170,000, for Lot 216 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Allison Plemons Brymer to James Sawyer, for $610,000, for Lot 2025 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Beatrice W. Njuku, for $387,768, for Lot 1 in Palmer Cove Condominium.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Aubrey N. Sanders, for $356,171, for Lot 4 in Palmer Cove a Condominium.

-Richard Quarello to Lois Quarello, for $288,800, for Lot 89 in Greystone Village Phase 1.

-Charles K. Brown to Christopher Rocoo Renno, for $610,000, for Lot 919 in Brook Highland 9th Sector.

-Daniel Francis Miranda to Joshua Dillon Harper, for $265,000, for Lots 1 and 2 in Pothuisje Subdivision.

-James E. Gustin to Elizabeth Hill, for $700,000, for Lot 130 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector.

-John S. Blair to Lindy Hughes, for $615,000, for Lot 50 in Beaumont Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Jacob Johnson to Michael McGowan, for $239,500, for Lot 3-50 in Chelsea Park 3rd Sector.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Austin Richardson Newberry, for $218,347, for Lot 264 in Camden Cove Sector 9 Resurvey.

-Johnny Dale Dodd to Ala Home Rentals LLC, for $215,000, for Lot 13 in Arden Subdivision.

-Lindra D. Pippin to Jordan Guidy, for $317,500, for Lot 20 in Tanglewood By the Creek Final Plat.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Jennifer Adell Williams, for $284,995, for Lot 24 in Harpers Creek Sector 1.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Haley Jacqueline Boyd King, for $289,150, for Lot 19 in Harpers Creek Sector 1.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Toni Latreese Bean, for $316,745, for Lot 350 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Falone Properties LLC to Shelby County, for $175,440, for property in Section 15, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Richard S. Sutton to Brian Howard, for $307,000, for Lot 465 in Waterford Highlands Sector 2 Phase 1.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Anthony Jerome Tolbert, for $287,900, for Lot 22 in Harpers Creek Sector 1.

-Christine L. Pohl to Hannah Elise Byrd, for $261,000, for Lot 65 in Oakwood Village Phase One.

-William Larry Clayton to Christian Andrew Hayes, for $216,500, for Lot 110 in Wyndham Cottages Phase II.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Ryan Alen Williamson, for $240,000, for Lot 349 in Springs Crossings Sector 3 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Nicole Saia to Terrence S. Forman, for $330,000, for Lot 26 in Townes at Brook Highland.

May 17

-P A P A Properties LLC to Kathryn Corvey, for $308,000, for Lot 1163 in Old Cahaba Phase III Second Addition.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Frank Griffith, for $1,296,292, for Lot 1608 in Blackridge Phase 6 Amended Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Asia Shanell Ware, for $356,900, for Lot 1445 in Chelsea Park 14th Sector Park Crossings.

-Jackson Everett Ray to Zachary L. Collins, for $434,900, for Lot 17 in Mountain Lake.

-BC Palmer Cove LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc., for $2,556,000, for Lots 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43 and 44 in Palmer Cove a Condominium.

-Eric Shippers to Jaclyn Rose Morlan, for $375,000, for property in Section 25, Township 21 South, range 1 West.

-DAL Properties LLC to JT3 Properties LLC, for $938,000, for property in Section 1, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Robert Thomas Durham to Karen Burch, for $191,900, for Lots 22 and 23-A in Central Hills 1st Addition.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Sylvester Williams, for $605,913, for Lot 103 in Foothills at Blackridge Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Phillip Shannon Godwin to Sharon D. Godwin, for $518,100, for Lot 1107 in Brook Highland 11th Sector Phase I.

-Wisteria Oaks LLC to Turner and Associates LLC, for $525,000, for Lot 100 in Providence Park Phase III A Condominium.

-Robert J. Searcy to Total Restoration LLC, for $200,000, for Lot 10 in Chaparral Second Sector.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Amberly A. Whitworth, for $575,900, for Lot 742 in Grey Oaks Phase 7 Final Plat.

-Landon G. Miles to Faheem Khan, for $286,000, for Lot 1820 in Perthshire at Ballantrae Phase I Final Plat.

-Stephen P. Graben to Taylor Mott Powell, for $330,000, for Lot 14 in Inverness Cove Phase 1 Resurvey #2 Final Plat.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Gregory A. Boyd, for $257,000, for Lot 27 in Rocky Ridge Phase 2.

-James D. Hopper to Brandon Neal Wright, for $590,000, for Lot 1-48 in Chelsea Park First Sector Phase III.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Albert Leon Williams, for $265,000, for Lot 686 in Waterford Cove Sector 3 Phase 2.

-Patrick Jason Honnoll to Total Restoration LLC, for $195,000, for Lot 9 in Wooddale 3rd Sector.

-Southern Luxe Holdings LLC to Jake Austin Smith, for $380,000, for Lot 10 in Wooddale 3rd Sector.

-ARVM 5 LLC to Adelaido Martin, for $150,000, for Lot 4 in Oakdale Estates.

-Jerry Wayne Moore to Jerry Wayne Moore, for $358,790, for property in Section 34, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Rebecca Ann Manes Moore to Rebecca Ann Moore, for $86,077.50, for property in Section 34, Township 19, Range 2 East.

-Kathryn S. Walker to Jeffery Blackwell, for $17,500, for Lot 27 in Riverview.

-Kathryn S. Walker to Jeffery Blackwell, for $12,500, for Lot 28 in Riverview.

-Jonathan Lamar Owen to Vance J. Plumb, for $500,000, for Lot 29 in Altadena Woods 1st Sector.

-Carol R. Knight to Ken Thompson, for $927,000, for Lot 10 in Heather Point Second Addition Kerry Downs Amended.

-Maurice Welch to Levi Home Buyers LLC, for $147,000, for Lot 57 in Kensington Place Phase 1 Sector 2.

-Roy F. King to Guy Louis Burns, for $680,000, for property in Section 25, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Brian D. Russell to Maggie Heinfeld Kimbrell, for $355,000, for Lot 319 in Willow Oaks.

-John M. Treadwell to Stephanie Treadwell, for $60,000, for Lot 53 in Sterling Gate Section 3 Phase I.

-Jennifer Finn Spradlin to Financial Resources LP, for $185,000, for Lot 81 in Waterford Village Sector 5 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Elizabeth Traylor to Josh Barnett, for $375,000, for Lot 93 in Bent River Phase IV Final Plat.

-Michele Swinsick to Michele Swinsick, for $311,900, for Lot 10 in Lincoln Park Subdivision.

-Casey Bentley to Sharon Bentley, for $320,390, for property in Section 25, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Christopher William Rickling to Cory Acker, for $284,000, for Lot 252 in Camden Park Phase Two.

-Nancy Horton Moore to Roger Dale Horton, for $26,500, for property in Section 32, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Betsy J. Covington to Betsy J. Covington, for $198,000, for Lot 7 in Country Club Village Subdivision.

-Daniel M. Brennan to Daniel M. Brennan, for $174,300, for Lot 27 in Brookhollow Second Sector.

May 18

-Regions Bank to Gregory Holdings LLC, for $356,000, for Lot 3 in Deer Creek Estates.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Joseph P. Saling, for $624,380, for Lot 1716 in Blackridge South Phase 7 Final Plat.

-Danna T. Moss to Mitchell Moss, for $366,300, for Lot 34 in Arbor Hill Phase 1.

-Southpoint Bank to Yolande Leonard Wrencher, for $28,500, for Lot 214 in Forest Ridge Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Debra Slater Hutto to Javier Gonzalez Perez, for $232,900, for Lot 16 in Navajo Pines.

-Jennifer A. Heard to Jordan Rackley, for $345,000, for Lot 106 in Greystone Ridge Garden Homes.

-Joanna Foster to Charles Edward Pierce, for $289,900, for Lot 192 in High Ridge Village Phase 7 Final Plat.

-WCB Realty Company LLC to Stacy Ifeoma Ejem, for $620,000, for Lot 216 in Bent River Commons Sector 2.

-Jason Volk to Jianping Chen, for $232,000, for Lot 324 in Village at Stone Haven Phase 3 Second Sector.

-MKA Properties LLC to Shirley F. Dickson, for $384,900, for Lot 2 in Eagle Trace Phase I Amended and Corrected Map.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Alissa M. Rothermich, for $1,265,753, for Lot 1330 in Blackridge Phase 3.

-Janice B. Marks to Janice B. Marks, for $10,000, for Lot 137 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1 Final Plat.

-Highpointe Partners LLC to James Darrell Mitchell, for $79,000, for Lot 5 in Rocky Ridge Estates.

-Timothy David Stanfield to Efren Vanegas, for $45,000, for Lot 3 in Shaw Subdivision.

-Paradise Point Marina Inc. to Paradise Pointe Marine Group LLC, for $2,875,000, for property in Section 36, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Joshua Yeackle to Hannah Markert Ryals, for $271,550, for Lot 109 in Villages of Westover Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Anna Lawley to Jessica Cantrell Kennedy, for $30,000, for Lot 4 in Carleton Point Amended.

-John Richard Shelton to Casey Blackburn, for $136,000, for property in Section 21, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Betty Cox Forester to RJSM Group LLC, for $280,000, for Lot 36 in Indian Valley Third Sector.

-Cody E. Wright to Hayley Barnett, for $499,000, for Lot 343 in Willow Oaks.

-Tricia Blackburn to Stephanie Ray, for $390,000, for Lot 87 in Chelsea Station.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Rebekah Barbour, for $355,000, for Lot 42 in Brook Chase Estates Phase II.

-Hayley E. Barnett to Joshua T. Halka, for $412,000, for Lot 7-197 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Second Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Stephen R. Klein to Stephen R. Klein, for $684,000, for Lot 42 in Kirkman Preserve Phase 3.

-David Michael Derringer to Sean Walrond, for $320,000, for Lot 170 in Chandalar South Third Sector.

-Paige Cisneros to Kristina Boyle, for $325,000, for Lot 58 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1.

-Jeffery S. Champion to Kyle Champion, for $41,930, for property in Section 33, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Olga Mondragon to Olga Mondragon, for $243,100, for Lot 52 in Quail Run Phase 2.

-Janet H. Brock to James E. Gustin, for $799,900, for Lot 3215 in Highland Lakes 32nd Sector.

-Cody Broadhead to Salvador Renoj-Pelico, for $270,000, for Lot 8 in Country Hills Subdivision Phase One.

-Corey W. Hood to Corbin Shaw, for $311,000, for Lot 7 in Chadwick Sector 4.

-Jonathan Anderson to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $238,900, for Lot 507 in Waterford Highlands Sector 3 Phase 1.

-Mary Mosley to Johnnie Green Cunningham, for $10,450, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-Samuel Anthony Musso to Blake Brown, for $310,000, for Lot 16 in Plantation South Third Sector Phase III.

-Memory Leak Creek LLC to Transformation Ministries, for $1,200,000, for Lot 10 in Meadow Brook Professional and Medical Center 2nd Sector.

-Lovelady Properties LLC to Adriana Arreola-Montesdeoca, for $299,900, for Lot 1 in Creekwood Estates.

-Faye Grizzell to Jose Balmore Landaverde, for $3,000, for Lot 7 in Russell R. Hertz of the Town of Calera.

May 19

-Tortorigi Development LLC to SDH Alabama LLC, for $630,000, for Lots 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46 and 47 in Harpers Creek Sector 2A.

-Tortorigi Development LLC to Heritage Land Venture I LLC, for $525,000, for Lots 34, 35, 48, 49, 94, 95, 96, 97, 98 and 99 in Harpers Creek Sector 2A.

-Jerald B. Donelson to Joseph B. Musso, for $265,000, for Lot 9 in High Ridge Village Phase I.

-Donnis M. Palmer to Letarvius Copeland, for $145,000, for Lot 40 in Calera Commons Townhomes Amended Plat.

-DAL Properties LLC to Philip G. Pettaway, for $590,125, for Lot 2491 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase III.

-JPMorgan Chase Bank to WCB Realty Company LLC, for $210,000, for Lot 54 in Union Station Phase II.

-Ashley Wynn to Ashley Wynn, for $232,200, for Lot 198 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 2.

-Tim Owens to John Steven Dunn, for $606,500, for Lot 68 in Cove at Greystone Phase 1 Amended Map.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Phyllis Banks, for $331,600, for Lot 1307 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-R. Allen Henke to Aristy LLC, for $125,000, for property in Section 3, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Lonnie Banks to James T. Akin, for $232,000, for Lot 75 in Emerald Ridge Sector Two.

-Edward A. Day to Ronald E. Mize, for $270,000, for Lot 28 in Southwind Fourth Sector.

-Austin B. McClelland to Jonathan Beall, for $269,000, for Lot 6-5 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Wesley Philip Meadows, for $437,700, for Lot 119 in Creekview Sector 2.

-Carol Moreland Higgins to Amy Owen, for $60,930, for property in Section 20, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Michael Frogg, for $529,275, for Lot 1746 in Blackridge South Phase 7 Final Plat.

-Patricia A. Head to Royce Head, for $169,370, for Lot 1 in Farris Smith Subdivision.

-Jennifer B. Kunath to Max H. Templin, for $412,000, for Lot 1816 in Old Cahaba V First Addition.

-George Hugh Jones to Timothy Holdbrooks, for $25,000, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-J Wright Building Company Inc. to Jeremy Wright, for $210,000, for Lot 1 in Legacy Meadows.

-Don E. Collins to Nathaneal Kenneth Vankampen, for $364,900, for Lot 4-84 in Chelsea Park 4th Sector.

-APG Industrial Alabaster LLC to Equipmentshare.com Inc., for $3,000,000, for property in Section 12, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.