Meet the Helena Belles for the 2023-2024 school year
Published 5:31 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023
One of the most prestigious programs in the city of Helena for high school students, the Helena Belles has named its members for the 2023-2024 school year.
Following a celebration for the outgoing seniors, the members for the next year were named and celebrated at a special ceremony, featuring a total of 76 members.
The total featured nine seniors, 17 juniors, 30 sophomores and 20 freshmen making up the next class of Belles.
With the most recent senior class serving more than 800 hours of community service combined, these classes will continue to carry on the tradition of being leaders in the city and schools.
The 2023-2023 Helena Belles are as follows
Seniors
Amber Powell
Amelia Beland
Anna Beth Goodman
Ashley Wentworth
Emma Olive
Haylie Diefenderfer
Katelyn Smith
Kate Whited
Katie Brooks
Juniors
Abby Smith
Alyson Ragland
Anjali Reed
Ava Zimmerman
Ella Tew
Hallee Morris
Kate Manning
Katelyn Gottlieb
Katie Beck
Kensen Dewey
Laurel Knight
Madison McCollough
Madison Randall
Phoebe Thomas
Rebecca Woods
Egan Landry
Sela Webb
Sophomores
Abby Parsons
Adrian Lloyd
Anna O’Shaughnessy
Anna Shuford
Anna Cruce Johnson
Anna Tyler Williams
Ashtyn Lackey
Ava Murphy
Ava Claire Baker
Bailey Holcomb
Britton Tucker
Charlotte Meinberg
Elizabeth Awtry
Ella Updegraff
Emma Davis
Erika Carneal
Grace Olive
Hannah Holleman
Harper Pennington
Izzy Vice
Jade Robinson
Jordin Winbush
Kendall Lewis
Kenna Hackney
Lauren Hipp
Lola Wade
Nora Thomas
Marin Radice
Maycie Lewis
Rebecca Wentworth
Freshmen
Abree McGee
Ashtynn Browne
Emma Whited
Hannah Chamberlain
Harper Morris
Isabel Mann
Jennifer Gottlieb
Kayleigh Ames
Kenadie Fuller
Khloe Means
Lizzie Stokes
Maddie White
Mallory Puckett
Maryn Connor
Mattie Tinnell
Raegan Cottingham
Reese Unnoppet
Rory Humphrey
Sarah Grace Troncalli
Zoey Burdette