Meet the Helena Belles for the 2023-2024 school year Published 5:31 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

One of the most prestigious programs in the city of Helena for high school students, the Helena Belles has named its members for the 2023-2024 school year.

Following a celebration for the outgoing seniors, the members for the next year were named and celebrated at a special ceremony, featuring a total of 76 members.

The total featured nine seniors, 17 juniors, 30 sophomores and 20 freshmen making up the next class of Belles.

With the most recent senior class serving more than 800 hours of community service combined, these classes will continue to carry on the tradition of being leaders in the city and schools.

The 2023-2023 Helena Belles are as follows

Seniors

Amber Powell

Amelia Beland

Anna Beth Goodman

Ashley Wentworth

Emma Olive

Haylie Diefenderfer

Katelyn Smith

Kate Whited

Katie Brooks

Juniors

Abby Smith

Alyson Ragland

Anjali Reed

Ava Zimmerman

Ella Tew

Hallee Morris

Kate Manning

Katelyn Gottlieb

Katie Beck

Kensen Dewey

Laurel Knight

Madison McCollough

Madison Randall

Phoebe Thomas

Rebecca Woods

Egan Landry

Sela Webb

Sophomores

Abby Parsons

Adrian Lloyd

Anna O’Shaughnessy

Anna Shuford

Anna Cruce Johnson

Anna Tyler Williams

Ashtyn Lackey

Ava Murphy

Ava Claire Baker

Bailey Holcomb

Britton Tucker

Charlotte Meinberg

Elizabeth Awtry

Ella Updegraff

Emma Davis

Erika Carneal

Grace Olive

Hannah Holleman

Harper Pennington

Izzy Vice

Jade Robinson

Jordin Winbush

Kendall Lewis

Kenna Hackney

Lauren Hipp

Lola Wade

Nora Thomas

Marin Radice

Maycie Lewis

Rebecca Wentworth

Freshmen

Abree McGee

Ashtynn Browne

Emma Whited

Hannah Chamberlain

Harper Morris

Isabel Mann

Jennifer Gottlieb

Kayleigh Ames

Kenadie Fuller

Khloe Means

Lizzie Stokes

Maddie White

Mallory Puckett

Maryn Connor

Mattie Tinnell

Raegan Cottingham

Reese Unnoppet

Rory Humphrey

Sarah Grace Troncalli

Zoey Burdette