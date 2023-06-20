Municipal police reports for May 8-22 Published 1:31 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments from May 8-22.

Alabaster

May 8

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 9300 Block of Highway 119 (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital). Recovered were two grinders/bongs and 1.79 grams of marijuana.

-Trespassing notice from the 400 Block of Sterling Park Circle.

-Animal complaint/dog on dog attack from the 100 Block of Warwick Circle (residence/home).

-Trespassing notice from the 9900 Block of Highway 119 (service/gas station).

-Information only from the 300 Block of Tanglewood Circle (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from Interstate 65 southbound at exit 238 on ramp.

-Domestic incident and disorderly conduct from the 600 Block of 9th Avenue SW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

May 9

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 11 and Highway 68 (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Pebble Lane (residence/home).

-Fraud – identity theft from the 200 Block of Park Forest Terrace (residence/home). Stolen was identity – intangible valued at $0.

-Theft of lost property 3rd degree from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital). Stolen was a brown Coach wallet, Wells Fargo credit/debit cards, Citi credit/debit cards, U.S. money and Florida identity documents valued at $21.

-Information only from the 400 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Domestic violence – third degree – menacing from the 100 Block of Berryhill Lane (residence/home).

-Information only from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Recovered was a Colt Defender cal 177 and a Beretta APX cal 177 valued at $2.

-Harassment from the 1400 Block of King James Drive (residence/home).

May 10

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 100 Block of Glen Abbey Lane (residence/home).

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 1800 Block of Woodbrook Trail (residence/home). Damaged was a rear windshield of a Lincoln Mark LT valued at $1.

-Fraud – identity theft from Alabaster (other/unknown).

-Property damage from the 3500 Block of Pelham Parkway. Damaged was a rear drivers quarter panel valued at $500.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Quarterhorse Lane.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket; parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was assorted groceries and consumable goods valued at $109.22.

-Driving under the influence any substance from the 1200 Block of 1st Avenue West (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

May 11

-Death investigation from the 1500 Block of Applegate Lane.

-Capias warrant (harassment) from the 6900 Block of Bucees Blvd., Leeds (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Information only from Interstate 65 North at mile marker 246, Pelham.

-Harassment from the 700 Block of Crider Road (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less form the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Stolen was merchandise valued at $245.23.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $126.59.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less form the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $75.12.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less form the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $179.66.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $133.94.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $284.52.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $517.27.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $264.73.

-Information only (found property) from Highway 31 and Cloverdale Drive. Recovered were firearms valued at $1.

-Failure to appear from the 300 Block of City Street, Clanton.

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 100 Block of Pebble Drive (residence/home).

-Burglary third degree and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 500 Block of Smokey Road (residence/home). Damaged were structures – other – damage to door valued at $100.

-Animal complaint from the 1500 Block of Tropical Lane (residence/home).

May 12

-Information only from the 100 Block of 13th Street SW.

-Disorderly conduct from the 10 Block of 13th Avenue SE (residence/home).

-Harassment from the 10 Block of 13th Avenue SE (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (other/unknown). Stolen were tools valued at $1,196.

-Property damage from Kent Dairy Road and Highway 119.

-Property damage from the 200 Block of Broadmoor Circle. (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Information only from the 700 Block of Crider Road. Recovered was a taser cartridge.

-Domestic incident from the 1100 Block of King Arthur Court.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Plaza Circle.

May 13

-Information only from the 100 Block of Mangrove Drive (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from the 1000 Block of Windsor Court.

-Information only from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).

-Property damage from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Grande View Circle.

-Domestic incident from the 1300 Block of Highway 87.

-Information only from the 900 Block of 1st Street South (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Domestic incident from the 1000 Block of Grande View Pass.

May 14

-Domestic incident from the 1400 Block of 8th Street SW.

-Harassment and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 1600 Block of Pacific Drive (residence/home). Damaged was a 12-person tent valued at $300.

-Information only from Colonial Promenade parkway.

-Property damage from the 400 Block of Heathersage Road (residence/home). Damaged was a scuff mark on the front right bumper of a blue Honda Accord and a cracked brick pillar valued at $2.

May 15

-Municipal ordinance sec. 24-5 shooting or discharging firearms from the 100 Block of 8th Street NW (residence/home).

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 100 Block of Winterhaven Drive (residence/home). Damaged were automobiles; red Chevrolet Traverse valued at $500.

-Animal complaint from the 200 Block of 13th Street SW (residence/home).

-Assault third degree from the 20 Block of Frankies Lane (residence/home).

-Animal complaint from the 300 Block of Lacey Avenue.

May 16

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Kentwood Drive (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $499.

-Animal complaint from the 1100 Block of 11th Street NW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Lost property from the 100 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (restaurant).

-Lost property from the 10700 Block of Highway 119 (service/gas station).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $94.81.

-Property damage from the 900 Block of Shelby Farms Circle (residence/home). Damaged was a black wrought iron metal mailbox valued at $500.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Windsor Court (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 500 Block of Shelby Farms Way (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $410.47.

-Information only from the 50 Block of Gilbert Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Alias writ of arrest (driving while suspended) from the 400 Block of Red Bay Cove.

May 17

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Highway 119 and 1st Street SW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Dolphin Court (residence/home).

-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 1800 Block of Merchants Drive, Hoover (bank/savings and loan). Stolen was a debit card.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 3500 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was bags of merchandise valued at $1.

May 18

-Trespassing notice from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North (bar/night club).

-Property damage from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was an automobile; red Toyota 4Runner valued at $1.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 100 Block of Windsor Court (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was an automobile; grey Toyota valued at $1.

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).

-Death investigation from the 300 Block of Vincent Street (residence/home).

-Lost property from the 700 Block of 5th Avenue SE (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 1900 Block of Fulton Springs Road (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen were two Echo Power Head engines, two Echo weed eater attachments, and Echo edger and an Echo leaf blower valued at $1,650.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 9200 Block of Highway 119 (convenience store). Stolen and recovered was an 8oz Red Bull valued at $1.

-Information only from the 10 Block of Dogwood Trail (residence/home).

May 19

-Information only from the 200 Block of Weather Vane Road, Calera (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Treymoor Drive.

-Information only from the 400 Block of 1st Avenue West (construction site). Damaged was a window valued at $1.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $461.52.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $413.

-Hold for other agency from the 3200 Block of Highway 52 West, Pelham. Stolen was an HPD warrant valued at $1,800.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was other; iPhone valued at $1,090.

-Information only from the 900 Block of 6th Avenue SW (residence/home).

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 2500 Block of Tahiti Lane (residence/home). Damaged was a front door casing valued at $1.

May 20

-Driving under the influence any substance from Interstate 65 South at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Public intoxication from King George Drive at Napoleon Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Disorderly conduct and resisting arrest from the 700 Block of Crider Road (residence/home). Recovered was a 1911 Apintl-Pahrump valued at $1.

-Missing person from the 100 Block of Dogwood Trail (residence/home).

-Found property from the 1000 Block of 9th Avenue SW (residence/home). Recovered was an iPhone in white Speck case valued at $1,500.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $121.88.

-Violation of a domestic violation protection order from the 100 Block of Mount Olive Road (residence/home).

-Public intoxication and trespassing notice from the 9900 Block of Highway 119 (convenience store).

-Driving under the influence any substance from Interstate 65 north at mile marker 240 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Using false identification to purchase alcohol from the 800 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (bar/night club).

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Mount Olive Road.

May 21

-Property damage from the 1000 Block of County Road 24 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged were fence posts and fencing valued at $1,000.

-Property damage from Highway 119 and Fulton Springs Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was an automobile; Nissan valued at $1.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Domestic incident from the 500 Block of Shelby Farms Way.

May 22

-Trespassing notice from the 200 Block of Scotland Drive.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 500 Block of Warrior Drive (government/public building). Damaged was a door and bathroom stall valued at $200.

-Alias warrant FTA speeding from Shelby Street at Morgan Street, Montevallo (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 500 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was a Neumatic air pump/machine valued at $550.

-Reckless endangerment from County Road 26 at U.S. Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered were pills (Acetaminophen and Hydrocodone.

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).

Helena

May 14

-Domestic dispute from Helena Road.

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 200 Block of Riverwoods Parkway.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, minor in possession of alcohol and minor in possession of tobacco from Riverwoods Parkway.

-Miscellaneous from Brookline Lane.

May 16

-Miscellaneous information from Saint Charles Way.

-Burglary second degree from the 200 Block of Jenkins Circle.

-Fraud – identity theft from Rock Terrace Circle.

May 17

-Trespassing on school bus from Buckingham Place.

-Miscellaneous from Helena High School.

May 18

-Bail jumping second degree from Shelby County Jail, Columbiana.

-Domestic incident from Roy Drive.

-Dog violation from Old Cahaba Way.

May 19

-Miscellaneous from Edwards Drive.

-Miscellaneous from Helena Police Department.

-Criminal trespass first degree from the 200 Block of Rock Terrace Circle.

May 20

-Property damage from Maylene.

-Violation of a domestic violation protection order from Hawthorne Lake Road.

-Public intoxication from Brook Forest Circle.

-Duty upon striking an unoccupied vehicle from Helena Steakhouse.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from Hawthorne Lake Road.

May 21

-Domestic violence 3rd harassment from Village Place.

Montevallo

May 17

-Harassment from Commerce Street (residence/home).

-obstructing police – ATEPO attempting to elude a police officer from County Road 205 (other/unknown).

May 20

-Obstructing police – attempting to elude a police officer and traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol) from Highway 17 (highway/street).

-Domestic violence 3rd degree – aggravate assault.

-Conservation – aggravates cruelty to animals from Commerce Street (highway/street).

May 21

-Domestic violence 3rd degree – aggravated assault from Dauphin Way (residence/home).

May 22

-Assault – domestic – harassment – family and obstructing police – interference with a domestic violence emergency call from Hidden Forest Drive (residence/home).

-Property damage from Patriot Park (highway/street). Damaged was a 2015 Ford Edge valued at $800.

-Public peace – HC harassing communications from Falcon Way (other/unknown).

Pelham

May 15

-Theft from the 7800 Block of Helena Road (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered were car parts valued at $250. Destroyed/damaged were car parts valued at $250.

May 18

-Burglary from the 2800 Block of Pelham Parkway (service/gas station). Stolen, not recovered was merchandise valued at $300.