Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena hosts ‘Learn to Skate’ summer camps Published 1:23 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

1 of 10

By LIZZIE BOWEN| Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena is giving back to the community by teaching children how to skate.

There are two more weeks coming up, offering kids the opportunity to learn how to skate. The next week is July 10-14 and second will be 24-28.

The Learn to Skate program is offered to children ages 5-13, for hockey players looking to participate in the camp, children ages 6-18 can participate.

“We have the track for the kids that have never skated before or have only skated just a little bit,” Director of Figure Skating Susie Gray said. “Then, we have one for skaters who have been in skating for a while, and they are just working on their skills some more. Then, we have another one for our kids who are in house league and travel hockey.”

The “in house league” plays solely at the Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena facility and does not travel outside of the facility. The travel league visits multiple different areas in order to play.

Gray said participants who are doing the basic Learn to Skate Camp also participate in STEM activities.

“The U.S. Ice Rink Association has put together this really cool set of activities that is crafts based, learning about new ways that science, technology and math can be incorporated into things with the ice arena,” Gray said.

Gray said kids present are fed two healthy snacks and given lunch during the camp as well as participate in playing games. Off-ice workouts are also included.

Gray said she was pleased with the turnout of last week’s camp, and it was a successful showing as the camp was completely filled up.

“We filled up,” Gray said. “The next camp, we have two spots left. These kids come year after year for the Learn to Skate side and the hockey side. A lot of these kids, this is their summer thing. Which is why we offer three (camps) so that they can see their friends three times throughout the summer.”

The current model of the camp was created last year. The Learn to Skate camp counselor is a pro-coach who has been working in the civic complex for many years.

“The camp counselors have been doing camp in some iteration with our facility since right when we opened back up from COVID,” Gray said. “So, we have consistency in who is with the kids, and they have lots of experience. This is more than just skating, it is the lessons they learn on the ice. These are lessons they will be able to utilize in every aspect of their life.”