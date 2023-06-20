Pitch Perfect: Area girls soccer stars named to 2023 All-County Team Published 5:31 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

To nobody’s surprise, the Shelby County area spent another year among the state’s girls soccer elite in 2023.

The season was filled with memorable moments, from Westminster at Oak Mountain claiming their first 1A-3A crown since 2019, to Briarwood Christian reaching Huntsville for the first time as a 6A side, to Oak Mountain going to the Final Four with a 22-4 record after facing one of the toughest schedules in the state.

We saw perennial stars leave their mark on the pitch once again, while new rising stars joined their ranks, many of whom are underclassmen who will be exciting to watch in the years to come.

As the end-of-season honors rolled in, area stars dominated every list: 51 All-Metro selections, 39 All-State selections, nine All-Classification players, including seven on the First Team, and four North-South All-Stars.

All of this made assembling an All-County Team nearly impossible, but after hours of deliberation assessing the many top resumes from around the area, here are the selections for Shelby County’s best in girls soccer for 2023.

First Team:

Goalkeeper: Hannah Garrett, senior, Chelsea. In Garrett’s final season with the Hornets, she rose to the challenge of a new classification in 7A and one of the toughest regions in the state. Her veteran leadership and steady presence in front of the net led to statewide acclaim, including spots on the All-State First Team and All-7A Team.

Second Team:

Goalkeeper: Kate Murray, senior, Oak Mountain. An ACL injury kept last year’s First Team All-County keeper from playing in most of the Eagles’ campaign. When she returned, she turned in 13 solid performances that pushed Oak Mountain to the Final Four in her final season in an Eagles uniform.

Honorable Mention: Alexi Stanton, Thompson. Addisyn Cook, Helena. Anna McDonald, Pelham. Litzy Perez, Pelham. Finley Walker, Chelsea. Isabelle Willis, Chelsea. Erin Gilbert, Briarwood Christian. Aaron Pretnar, Oak Mountain. Addy Soehn, Spain Park. Jenny Grant, Westminster OM. Bella Naish, Westminster OM. Jolee Giadrosich, Briarwood Christian. Marlee Roach, Thompson. Anna Netuno, Chelsea. Erika Patrick, Oak Mountain. Auryn Tillette, Spain Park. Natalie Bunch, Pelham. Luna Montiel-Duenas, Thompson. Giulia Wekesa, Thompson. Brooklyn Barnett, Briarwood Christian. Valerie Jamison, Pelham. Abbie Johns, Chelsea.