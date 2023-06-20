Sheriff’s reports for May 5-11 Published 1:19 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from May 5-11:

May 5

-Miscellaneous incident from the 300 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from UAB hospital.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 2300 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea at Chelsea Middle School. AirPods valued at $169.99 and a marble case valued at $15 were stolen.

-Incident from the 100 block of Westbrook Road, Westover.

-Child custody dispute from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 600 block of Oak Haven Trail, Columbiana.

-Harassing communications from the 23000 block of Hilbun Way, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 1000 block of Parkview Drive, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 300 block of Shelby County 50, Vandiver.

May 6

-Missing person from the 200 block of Clairmont Road, Sterrett.

-Domestic investigation from the 500 building of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Civil dispute from the 8500 block of Shelby County 62, Vincent.

-Burglary, criminal mischief from the 2500 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby. A GE convection range oven valued at $629.99, GE Profile washing machine valued at $566.99, GE Profile dryer valued at $500, Midea microwave valued at $100, Vizio TV valued at $850 and a Pelican kayak valued at $250 were damaged.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 300 block of Little Clover Cove, Shelby. A bedside table, Kitchen Aid mixer, two ice cream makers, kerosine heater, Samsung TV, antique brass locomotive, antique sewing machine, an unknown amount of fishing rods, eight antique oil glass containers with silver tops, an unknown amount of shotgun shells and .22 bullets, a tackle box, an antique airplane prop and antique water paddles were stolen.

-Incident from the 700 block of Gould Road, Columbiana.

May 7

-Promoting prison contraband first degree, promoting prison contraband second degree from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Suspected fentanyl in a plastic bag (approximately 0.9 gram), orange triangular cutouts of suspected narcotics (1.2 grams), suspected narcotics on torn pieces of paper (3.7 grams), six notes discussing buying/receiving narcotics and white rectangular cutouts of suspected narcotics (0.5 gram) were confiscated.

-Promoting prison contraband second degree from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana at Shelby County Jail. A small cut-up strip suspected to be Suboxone was confiscated.

-Death investigation from the 5000 block of Pineywood Road, Birmingham.

-Assault, menacing from the 40 block of Morris Drive, Montevallo. A 100-foot extension cord, snips and crimpers were stolen.

-Incident from the 1900 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham. A windshield was damaged.

-Miscellaneous information from the 700 block of Twin Brook Lane, Bessemer.

-DUI-alcohol from Shelby County 47 and Duck Cove Road, Shelby.

-Property damage from the 400 block of St. Anne’s Drive, Birmingham. A Clubcar golf cart was damaged.

-Duty upon striking fixture from the 100 block of East Moonlight Bay, Shelby. A wooden post sustained $10 in damages.

-Harassment from the 2500 block of Marcal Lane, Birmingham.

-Violation of a protection order from the 200 block of Horseback Trail, Shelby.

-Domestic investigation from the 2100 block of Hilbun Way, Birmingham.

May 8

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Lake Shore Drive, Shelby. A white crystalline substance (approximately 0.07 gram) and a spoon with residue were confiscated.

-Domestic violence-harassing communications from the 400 block of Hillandell Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 10500 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. A 2018 Honda Civic was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 6000 block of Eagle Valley Court, Birmingham.

-Lost property from the 4000 block of Bent River Lane, Vestavia Hills (Shelby County).

-Harassment, criminal mischief from the 0 block of Depot Street, Wilton. A 2003 Cadillac CTS was damaged.

-Harassment from Almont Park, Montevallo.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 4000 block of Heritage View Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 5400 block of U.S. 280 East, Birmingham.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 5400 block of Cahaba Valley Road. Two Wells Fargo debit cards were stolen.

-Incident from the 60 block of Al Youth Drive, Sterrett.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 80 block of Baron Drive, Chelsea.

-Unlawful possession/receipt of controlled substances (two counts) from the 200 block of Shelby County 200, Montevallo. Orange hex-shaped pills (three with loose powder residue, weighing 1.5 grams), Suboxone (0.9 gram), marijuana (1.9 grams) and a glass pipe with residue were confiscated.

May 9

-Incident from the 100 block of Waterview Drive, Columbiana.

-Harassment, criminal mischief from the 100 block of Christy Drive, Shelby. A glass window to a front door sustained $150 in damages.

-Harassment from the 200 block of Spring Creek Camp Road, Shelby at the boat launch.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 300 block of Looney Road, Columbiana. Suspected meth (approximately 1 gram), unknown fine powdery substance (2 grams), unknown liquid in an unmarked prescription bottle and four pipes with residue were confiscated.

-Forgery, theft of property from the 4200 block of Mountain Top Road, Birmingham. A forged check was in the amount of $11,639.21.

-Vehicle fire from the 100 block of Chelsea Corner Way, Chelsea. A 2018 Ford F-150 sustained $50,000-plus in damages.

-Civil dispute from Brookside Lane, Vandiver.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from the 30 block of Kristi Lane, Harpersville. A powdery substance believed to be heroin rolled up in paper (unknown amount), white crystal substance believed to be meth, glass vial with residue and plastic straw used for inhaling meth were confiscated.

-Menacing from the 500 block of Chelsea Crossroads, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence investigation from the 300 block of Chesser Plantation Lane, Chelsea.

-Disorderly conduct from the 100 block of Grant Street, Wilton. A metal front door was damaged.

-Resisting arrest from the 100 block of Grant Street, Wilton. A metal front door was damaged.

-Burglary, theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Christy Drive, Shelby. A 16-inch McCullough chainsaw (value unknown) and a 16-inch Homelite chainsaw were stolen.

-Incident from the 70 block of Great Pine Road, Leeds.

-Indecent exposure from Shelby County 55, Harpersville at Dollar General.

-Harassing communications from the 3400 block of Heatherbrooke Parkway, Birmingham.

May 10

-Domestic violence-harassing communications from the 300 block of Shelby County 335, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham at Oak Mountain Middle School.

-SORNA violation-residence with local law enforcement residence restriction from the 200 block of Merrywood Lane, Sterrett.

-Harassing communications from the 200 block of Bearden Street, Wilton.

-Property damage from the 4900 block of Sussex Road, Birmingham. A power pole and powerlines were damaged.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 3500 block of York Street, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 1000 block of Park View Drive, Chelsea.

-Theft of property from the 3000 block of Adams Mill Drive, Chelsea. A total of $229,643 was stolen.

-Violation of PFA from the 200 block of Horseback Trail, Shelby.

-Theft of property from Niccopulas Road, Vincent. A 2005 Silverado 2500 pickup was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 3600 block of Cumberland Trace, Birmingham.

May 11

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 200 block of Woodbridge Trail, Chelsea.

-Leaving scene of an accident from the 800 block of Huntington Trace, Chelsea. A 2012 Volkswagen Jetta and a 2020 Chevy Colorado were damaged.

-Incident from the 200 block of Morning Sun Drive, Birmingham.

-Promoting prison contraband from the Shelby County Jail at 380 McDow Road, Columbiana. A birthday card with an envelope containing assorted papers was confiscated.

-Death investigation from the 15000 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett.

-Incident from the 2500 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 2000 block of Lakeview Lane, Birmingham. Duloxetine (prescription medication) and a Shark vacuum valued at $450 were stolen.

-Phishing from Thatcher Drive, Vincent.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Vick Drive, Wilsonville.

-Harassing communications from the 4000 block of Keith Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 600 block of Griffin Road, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 1200 block of Highland Lakes Trail, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 4000 block of Forest Lakes Road, Sterrett.

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Hollybrook Road, Columbiana.