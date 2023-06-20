Two Pelham residents die in car crash on Baldwin Beach Express Published 12:12 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN| Staff Writer

PELHAM – A wreck occurred on Baldwin Beach Express near County Road 48 on Sunday, June 18 took the lives of three individuals, two of which were Pelham residents.

David Arthur Colburn, 60, was arrested and charged with three counts of manslaughter and one count of driving under the influence.

According to the Robertsdale Police Department, the wreck occurred at 2:38 p.m., and two individuals were declared deceased upon arrival to the scene.

Multiple other victims were transported to Sacred Heart Hospital with injuries. Authorities identified two of the deceased victims as Christie Lowe, 47, and her daughter Margaret Lowe, 19, both residents of Pelham.

At the hearing, a judge set a total bond of $160,000 for Colburn broken with $50,000 for each case of manslaughter and $10,000 for the DUI charge.