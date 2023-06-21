Alabaster Fireworks Show set for July 1 Published 2:18 pm Wednesday, June 21, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Residents can celebrate independence in style during the city of Alabaster’s upcoming 2023 Fireworks Show.

The annual Fireworks Show will be held on Saturday, July 1 on the campus of Thompson High School located at 1921 Warrior Parkway.

“Last year’s city fireworks show at Thompson High School was a huge success, and we’re excited to see it grow even larger this year,” Public Relations Manager Neal Wagner said. “Our Parks and Recreation Department does a great job working with Alabaster City Schools to organize and host this event each year, and it’s an incredible way to celebrate Independence Day with the entire Alabaster community.”

This year’s festivities begin at 6 p.m. and will include games such as corn hole, badminton, bocce ball, lawn bowling, crossnet and more. There will also be light up toys for sale including swords, rings balls and wands.

Food trucks will be present at the event as well as a Coca Cola Music Truck.

The fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. and will last approximately 13 minutes. Viewing areas will include all parking areas on school property and the open meadow areas in front of the school depending on how wet the grounds are.

No parking is allowed on any grassy area of the school property. Parking will also be prohibited on state and county road right of ways during the show.

During the event, traffic will be able to enter and exit from Kent Dairy Road to and from THS at all times. Traffic will also be able to enter and exit from Thompson Road to THS via Warrior Parkway until 8 p.m.

Due to fireworks protocol and safety issues, the Warrior Parkway entrance and exit from Thompson Road will be closed from 8 p.m. until 30 minutes after the final firework.

Those who arrive at 8 p.m. or later, will need to enter from Kent Dairy Road.