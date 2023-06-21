American Legion Post 555 Baseball sweeps Las Vegas team Published 5:20 pm Wednesday, June 21, 2023

1 of 29

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

PELHAM – The American Legion Post 555 baseball team hosted their only out-of-state opponents of the season, Desert Oasis Aces Gold AAA from Las Vegas, and swept them in the two-game series on Tuesday, June 20.

Post 555 won both of the games at Pelham High School to stay undefeated.

With players fresh off of playing in the Alabama state baseball playoffs against the top schools in the state, Post 555 is loaded with top talent from Shelby County, including players from Pelham, Helena and Thompson High School.

Zach Wyatt, who just finished his sophomore year with the Thompson Warriors, pitched Post 555 to a win in the first game. He posted a shutout over 74 pitches to record the win, while only allowing three hits and securing eight strikeouts.

Recent Pelham graduate Chase Saul led the way on offense, going 2-3 with a home run, triple and a walk with 2 RBIs as Post 55 took an 8-0 victory.

Game two was a thriller that saw Post 555 walk away with a 4-3 win. Colby Thacker of Helena earned the win on the mound, and Jake Fox continued his senior year success at Pelham into the summer by earning the save to close out the one-run win.

Andruw Townes of Pelham drove in three of the four runs for Post 555 thanks to a triple and a walk. He went 1-2 in the game two win.

Post 555 improved to 10-0 with the wins and are in second place in the state rankings behind Franklin County. They return on Wednesday, June 21 against Shelby County High School in Columbiana.

Post 555 will host the Mid-South Regional Tournament at Pelham High School from August 2-6. The tournament will feature Post 555 going against state champions from Mississippi, Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama and Kansas for a spot in the American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina.