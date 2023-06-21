Helena to host Fourth of July celebration Published 3:30 pm Wednesday, June 21, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN| Staff Writer

HELENA – The city of Helena will host a celebration for the Fourth of July on Monday, July 3 in Old Town Helena.

“Celebrate America’s birthday in style with Helena’s dazzling fourth(ish) of July fireworks show,” read Helena Old Town’s official website. “Join us for a night of patriotic fun and a stunning display of pyrotechnics that will light up the sky.”

The display will be located at the Helena Amphitheatre, the site includes access to Buck Creek for canoes and views of the Helena Waterfalls. This park hosts an Amphitheatre Stage, concession stand, playground, bathrooms and picnic tables.

“As the sun sets on July 3, the city of Helena will come alive with the sound of music and the brilliant colors of fireworks,” read the website. “With a carefully choreographed display, this is the perfect way to celebrate the birth of our nation and honor the bravery and sacrifice of those who have fought for our freedom.”

Registration is still open for vendors, but there are only a few spots left for vendors who would like to be present for the July 3 celebration according to a Facebook post made by the city of Helena.

“Bring your friends and family to this free event, grab a front-row seat, and get ready to be amazed by the firework show that will light up the sky,” the Helena website said. “Don’t miss this exciting celebration of America’s independence.”

Southern rock and roll band Telluride will be joined by the Battle of the Bands winner on July 3 for an evening complete with fireworks display.