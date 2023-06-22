Wasabi Juan’s closes Inverness location

Published 11:49 am Thursday, June 22, 2023

By Noah Wortham

Wasabi Juan’s officially closed its restaurant located off of Highway 280 on June 15. (Contributed)

NORTH SHELBY – Wasabi Juan’s has officially closed its restaurant located off of Highway 280.

Wasabi Juan’s recently announced that its last day of service at its business located at 5037 U.S. 280 Suite 101 would be on June 15. Wasabi Juan’s served its famous sushi burritos for five years at its Inverness location after opening on Aug. 29, 2018.

“After five years of serving you at this location, we have decided not to renew our lease,” read a sign posted in front of the business.

The business shared that it will continue to focus on its food trucks. More information on Wasabi Juan’s and its various dishes can be found on its official Instagram and Facebook pages at Wasabijuanstogo.

