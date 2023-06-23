Oak Mountain star Kierson McDonald named Alabama’s 2023 Gatorade Player of the Year Published 11:19 am Friday, June 23, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

Kierson McDonald received one more honor for her tremendous season with Oak Mountain by winning the 2023 Gatorade Alabama Girls Soccer Player of the Year award.

The award is one of the most prestigious honors in high school sports. It is given to the player in the state who best displays academic excellence, academic achievement and exemplary character. McDonald has displayed each of these qualities well during her time at Oak Mountain.

A 4.0 student, McDonald was just as dominant on the pitch as she was off of it. The Eagles captain scored 31 goals and found her teammates for 15 assists during her stellar 2023 season.

McDonald was the centerpiece of Oak Mountain’s offense and much of their tactics flowed through her. The Eagles focused on creating pressure on the opposing goal with an aggressive playstyle focused on creating the most chances on goal possible. Her on-ball play both allowed her to create great goal-scoring chances by herself, but it also enabled her to find her teammates with crosses on their own runs to set them up for success while shooting.

Her contributions fueled Oak Mountain to another phenomenal season where the Eagles only lost four games and reached the Class 7A Final Four while battling through one of the most difficult areas in the state.

Off the field, McDonald dedicates her time to giving back to her community. She volunteered to the rebuilding efforts after a tornado struck Auburn, and she regularly volunteers at the YMCA and with her church’s community service projects.

In addition to winning Gatorade Player of the Year, McDonald also won the Kiwanis Club Player of the Year and Shelby County Player of the Year. She was named co-captain of the All-Metro First Team and earned spots on the All-State First Team, All-7A Team, All-County First Team and All-Metro Team.

With her state player of the year win, McDonald is now a finalist for the 2023 Gatorade National Player of the Year. She also receives a grant to donate to her choice of Gatorade’s partner charities.

McDonald is committed to the University of Alabama and will take the field for the Crimson Tide this fall after she finishes her club season with Birmingham Legion WFC in the USL W-League this summer.

McDonald is the third Shelby County area player to win Alabama’s Gatorade Player of the Year in the last four years. Former Chelsea player Haley Duca won the 2021 award and Westminster at Oak Mountain alum Morgan White won in 2020.