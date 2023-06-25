Alabaster to host first virtual town hall meeting

Published 8:39 pm Sunday, June 25, 2023

By Noah Wortham

Alabaster will host a virtual town hall meeting on Thursday, June 29 from 6-7:30 p.m., and the livestream can be viewed online through Facebook Live. (File)

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – The city of Alabaster will hold its very first virtual town hall this week.

Alabaster will host a virtual town hall meeting on Thursday, June 29 from 6-7:30 p.m., and the livestream can be viewed online through Facebook Live.

During the virtual meeting, Mayor Scott Brakefield and City Council President Sophie Martin will give a rundown of the many projects happening in the city of Alabaster. A question-and-answer session will also be held during the town hall meeting.

A link to the online event can be found on the city’s official Facebook page at Facebook.com/alabastercityhall.

