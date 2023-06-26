American Village to host grand Independence Day celebration Published 3:55 pm Monday, June 26, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – The American Village is getting ready for its grand celebration of Independence Day on Tuesday, July 4.

On the Fourth of July, local residents will be able to join the American Village for a variety of festivities and educational activities.

“The ideals our founders expressed in The Declaration of Independence present a challenge for us to be striving toward together,” President and CEO Alan Miller said. “The American Village will continue to promote unity and responsible citizenship by teaching and inspiring all our guests.”

The event will feature more than 40 patriotic activities throughout the day including, music and dance and games. There will also be encounters with patriots of the past, including George and Martha Washington, Alexander and Eliza Hamilton, Ben Franklin, Thomas Jefferson and Samuel Adams.

Fireworks by Southern Sky will be presented at twilight’s last gleaming at approximately 9 p.m.

Children will have plenty to do as well as the American Village provides hands-on activities for children including, cornhole toss, hula hoops, Jenga, sidewalk chalk art and a farm animal petting area.

Locals may also enjoy several musical activities that will take place on Independence Day, including the Ain’t Misbehavin’ Band, The Colonial Consort, JQ’s One Man Swing Band, USO singer Rita Allen in the Veterans Canteen and the Montevallo Community Band for the evening program.

There will also be an American artisan area with hand-made products for sale and food trucks onsite for attendees to enjoy.

The American Village will open its gates to the public at 11 a.m. and programming is offered from 11:30 a.m. through the evening fireworks at 9 p.m. No entry is allowed after 8 p.m.

Admission is $5, and Veterans, active military and children ages 4 and under are free.

Those interested in learning about Independence Day festivities and education programs at the American Village may visit its official Facebook page Facebook.com/AmericanVillageAlabama.