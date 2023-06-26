Birmingham Bulls release 2023-2024 schedule Published 11:06 am Monday, June 26, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN| Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Birmingham Bulls have released the new schedule for 2023-2024 season.

“We had a great season last year,” Communications Director David Koonce said. “Unfortunately, we fell one game shy of a championship by losing to Roanoke in overtime. Overall the players and coached were happy with the efforts of the team and an eager to get back on the ice this fall to make another run at a title.”

Koonce said there are many exciting things that fans can expect to see in the upcoming season for the Bulls.

“On the ice they can expect a very competitive team,” Koonce said. “We have a lot of guys coming back to the Bulls this season that want to bring a championship to Birmingham. Off the ice we are planning some incredible promotions.”

Just like last season, there will be a variety of fun giveaways, promotional nights and more for Bulls fans.

“We will still be having our jersey giveaways and all the things the fans can come to expect during the season,” Koonce said. “We are working on some new and fun theme nights that we will announce in the next few weeks.”

Koonce was very pleased with the turnout from last season for Bulls, and this season is expected to be just as good.

“We had the best season of attendance since the Bulls return to Birmingham in 2017,” Koonce said. “We are selling out games and fans are returning to follow the Bulls.”

Many ideas are being circulated currently for what all the upcoming events will entail according to Koonce.

“We are currently kicking around the ideas for the 2023-24 season,” Koonce said. “The summer time is when we get together to make a huge list of ideas. No matter how crazy they sound, we had them to the list. Generally, we come up with around 100 ideas that we have to narrow down to 28 games. There are always some themes that make it to the whiteboard but haven’t been on the calendar that kind of linger around year to year. Who knows? This could be the season that those idea come to fruition.”