CSX to close Hwy 119 railroad crossing next week Published 3:49 pm Monday, June 26, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – CSX is currently planning to close the Highway 119 rail crossing at 14th Avenue Southwest in Alabaster next week for a period of 24 hours.

CSX will close the Hwy 119 rail crossing, near the Alabaster Schools Central Office, next week in order smooth out paving. The crossing will be closed for a period of 24 hours. An estimated date and time for the closure has not been disclosed but will released by the city of Alabaster as soon as it is available.

CSX has been staging equipment and working on railroad crossing repairs the past several weeks.

Since CSX owns the right of way and the tracks, their personnel handle all repairs on the company’s tracks.

Recently, the city of Alabaster has worked with CSX to make specific requests and call to their attention particular areas of concern. The city has also offered financial considerations for these repairs.

More information will be released by the city of Alabaster as it becomes available at Facebook.com/alabastercityhall.