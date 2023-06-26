Helena resident commits to Beville State Published 1:48 pm Monday, June 26, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN| Staff Writer

HELENA – Helena High School student and resident Baylee Rush has committed to Beville State on a full tennis scholarship.

“I was very excited from the start,” Rush said. “I had visited Beville State prior to receiving the scholarship, and I just knew it was the right place for me.”

Rush said that she knew she would be continuing on with her career in tennis was what awaited her in her future, no matter where exactly that might end up being and also reiterated that these types of scholarships do not come easy.

“I knew I would be playing tennis somewhere, but was excited at the opportunity that Bevill offered while continuing my education,” Rush said. “I had to put in countless hours of tennis practice and push myself constantly to be a better player. I was missing birthday parties and special events, but I knew it would be worth it.”

Rush hopes to continue her education and will be pursuing a bachelor’s degree in marketing during her time at Beville.

“I have already met some of the team members,” Rush said. “It’s a wonderful group of people and I can’t wait to see what’s in store for our team this fall.”

Rush has big plans for herself in the future and the upcoming years and said that those surrounding her have been very supportive of this special opportunity.

“I see myself finishing up my education at a four-year university,” Rush said. “I will definitely still be playing tennis from time to time. My friends and family were and still are very supportive of my scholarship and will continue to support me on my journey.”

Helena High School graduates Carson Wood and Luke Emerson will be joining Rush on the Beville State tennis team in the upcoming season.

“Roll bears,” Rush said.