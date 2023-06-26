Oak Mountain State Park hosts Gross Out Day camps Published 9:55 am Monday, June 26, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN| Staff Writer

PELHAM – Oak Mountain State Park is giving children the opportunity to find some slithery friends this summer.

Fresh Air Family has worked in partnership to present the Gross Out Day camps and give kids the opportunity to come in contact with a variety of animals.

“Fresh Air Family, Inc. seeks to teach that every living thing deserves respect,” read an official press release. “We offer educational activities for families throughout the state of Alabama. Our programs include the award-winning Gross Out Camp (It’s science but please don’t tell the kids), that will be attended by 1,500 campers in 65 camp weeks in the 2023 season.”

Fresh Air Family has issued nearly $40,000 in financial aid to ensure every camper who desires to attend is able to.

Financial aid is provided by EBSCO, the Goodrich Foundation, the Stephens Foundation, Swartz Family Foundation and private donors.

“If it is icky, stick or gross, it’s Gross Out Camp,” Alapark said. “Slimy salamanders, slugs, bugs, crawdads and roly polies are all found at Oak Mountain State Park as campers explore their world at camp through hands-on field biology. (It’s science but please don’t tell the kids.) In this award-winning science camp, campers will meet in the Interpretive Center where they can explore woods, a creek and go fishing along the lake edge.”

Previous camp dates were June 12-16 and June 19-23. Upcoming camp dates are July 10-14. Camps run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with after care available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Camps consist of 20 campers who are guided by an expert in outdoor education. The cost is $324 for the week. Before and after care is 35$ a week.

There are many activities available for campers in attendance. Activities include: Meet a Tree, Build-a-Beast and making slime. Meet-a-Tree is a scientific observation, and Build-a-Beast is a study of scientific method.

According to the website, the camp combines nature studies, live animal demonstrations, journaling and nature-inspired arts designed to address a variety of learning styles.

Oak Mountain State Park is located at 200 Terrace Drive. For more information on Gross Out Day camps visit Freshairfamily.org or Alapark.com.